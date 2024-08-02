First Look Photos Spoilers Pics For The Week of August 5

After spending so much time worrying about John (Drake Hogestyn), Marlena (Deidre Hall) is reunited with the love of her life on Days of our Lives. Surely, he has a lot to fill her in on. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

On Bold and Beautiful, Hope (Annika Noelle, r.) discusses Forrester Creations business with Zende (Delon De Metz) and Katie (Heather Tom). Does this have to do with Steffy going after Hope For The Future? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn, l.) is having a very tense discussion with daughter Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and Molly's domestic partner, TJ (Tajh Bellow) ,on General Hospital. Their family is devastated after Kristina's fall through Ava's window at the Metro Court hotel and into the pool. Photo credit: ABC

Will Billy (Jason Thompson, l.) be civil with Devon (Bryton James) for the sake of his niece (and Devon's fiancée), Abby (Melissa Ordway) on Young and Restless? Billy may be feeling cornered these days, since Victor is coming after Abbott-Chancellor. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

It's a reunion on DAYS for buddies Bonnie (Judi Evans, l.) and Hattie (Deidre Hall) as the two pose for a selfie at the Brady Pub. What mischief will they be up to next or are Bonnie's days of schemes over now that she's married to Justin? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

B&B's Steffy still has to run Forrester Creations while her dad is in Monte Carlo. What is she up to now? Trying to dismantle Hope For The Future or is something else going on? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Ava (Maura West) is under suspicion after what happened to Kristina in her hotel room at the Metro Court on GH — and from the look on her face, it doesn't appear that the individual coming to see her is someone Ava particularly wants to see.... Photo credit: ABC

Y&R teasers for next week say that Claire (Hayley Erin) causes problems for Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer, but does she do that by accident or on purpose? And what kind of trouble is on tap? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) find out that they're neighbors again on DAYS. Both have been through a lot recently. Will they be helping each other through the pain? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) holds court on B&B while she's in Monte Carlo. Brooke's Bedroom Line is getting a relaunch and it's an exciting time for the former chemist and once-again spokesmodel. Photo credit: Nick Sined/jpistudios.com