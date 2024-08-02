First Look Photos Spoilers Pics For The Week of August 5

The week of August 5 will have some shocks on the soaps. Get a sneak peek of next week’s big moments with this photo gallery and see what’s coming up on Days of our Lives, Bold and Beautiful, General Hospital and Young and Restless. You’ll see a few images that will tease what is ahead, featuring a reunion for Hattie and Bonnie on DAYS, a special moment for Devon and Abby (read an ICYMI interview with them here) and so much more. Check it out!
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
After spending so much time worrying about John (Drake Hogestyn), Marlena (Deidre Hall) is reunited with the love of her life on Days of our Lives. Surely, he has a lot to fill her in on.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
On Bold and Beautiful, Hope (Annika Noelle, r.) discusses Forrester Creations business with Zende (Delon De Metz) and Katie (Heather Tom). Does this have to do with Steffy going after Hope For The Future?
Photo credit: ABC
Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn, l.) is having a very tense discussion with daughter Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and Molly's domestic partner, TJ (Tajh Bellow) ,on General Hospital. Their family is devastated after Kristina's fall through Ava's window at the Metro Court hotel and into the pool.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Will Billy (Jason Thompson, l.) be civil with Devon (Bryton James) for the sake of his niece (and Devon's fiancée), Abby (Melissa Ordway) on Young and Restless? Billy may be feeling cornered these days, since Victor is coming after Abbott-Chancellor.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
It's a reunion on DAYS for buddies Bonnie (Judi Evans, l.) and Hattie (Deidre Hall) as the two pose for a selfie at the Brady Pub. What mischief will they be up to next or are Bonnie's days of schemes over now that she's married to Justin?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
B&B's Steffy still has to run Forrester Creations while her dad is in Monte Carlo. What is she up to now? Trying to dismantle Hope For The Future or is something else going on?
Photo credit: ABC
Ava (Maura West) is under suspicion after what happened to Kristina in her hotel room at the Metro Court on GH — and from the look on her face, it doesn't appear that the individual coming to see her is someone Ava particularly wants to see....
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Y&R teasers for next week say that Claire (Hayley Erin) causes problems for Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer, but does she do that by accident or on purpose? And what kind of trouble is on tap?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) find out that they're neighbors again on DAYS. Both have been through a lot recently. Will they be helping each other through the pain?
Photo credit: Nick Sined/jpistudios.com
Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) holds court on B&B while she's in Monte Carlo. Brooke's Bedroom Line is getting a relaunch and it's an exciting time for the former chemist and once-again spokesmodel.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Oh my, look at this romantic Y&R setting that Devon has got going for Abby. A romantic picnic in Chancellor Park, complete with blanket, pillows, gourmet meal, champagne — and could that be a sparkly new engagement ring?!
