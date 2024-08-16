First Look Photos Spoilers Pics For The Week of August 19

The tension between Bold and Beautiful's Hope (Annika Noelle, l.) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) doesn't seem to be lessening anytime soon. Hope is still mad at Steffy coming after her line, Hope For The Future and poisoning her brother Thomas against her. Steffy seems to have it out for the Logans and hates the influence Hope has on her husband Finn. If she only knew.... Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Speaking of tension, it's reaching a fevered pitch on Young and Restless, as poor Chance (Conner Floyd, c.) witnesses a showdown between Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy (Jason Thompson). Will he be forced to choose a side in their power grab over Abbott-Chancellor? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

On Days of our Lives, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans, l.) is on hand to help her co-worker and dear friend Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) as well as her new husband Xander (Paul Telfer) navigate through this medical crisis, brought on by the hit-and-run Sarah survived. If they only knew it was his own mother who did it! Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

The women of Deception look to be getting another shot to sell their products on Heart & Home on General Hospital. But why do they look so worried? (From l. to r.): Tracy (Jane Elliot), Maxie (Kirsten Storms), Lucy (Lynn Herring) and latest addition Natalia (Eva LaRue). Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) looks caught in the middle once again on B&B as ex-wife Taylor (Rebecca Budig, l.) is on the scene once again. Former bestie/frenemy Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) can't be pleased to see her. Things have been going so well with Ridge lately. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Y&R's Kyle (Michael Mealor, l.) and Claire (Hayley Erin, l.) look as surprised to see Kyle's parents, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters) as they are to see them. All four decided to eat at Society. Will all four stay or will one pairing insist on leaving? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Jennifer (Cady McClain, l.) couldn't wait another minute for a reunion with her daughter as she finally sees Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord) in the flesh on DAYS. Jack (Matthew Ashford, l.) and Chad (Billy Flynn) can certainly understand how she feels. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Anna (Finola Hughes) looks very official wearing her badge as she speaks with Jason (Steve Burton) on GH. The two worked together while trying to take down Pikeman but now that it's over, are they still on the same side or has that ended? Photo credit: ABC

There is so much going on in Bill's (Don Diamont, l.) life right now on B&B, what with the woman he loves accused of murdering two men. Does he run it by his son, Liam (Scott Clifton) or do the two have something else to discuss? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

On Y&R, Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and Nate (Sean Dominic) appear to be having a deep conversation. Will she confide in him who the secret backer is of Glissade? Will he get her to table their "casual" label and go for a deeper connection? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com