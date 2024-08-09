First Look Photos Spoilers Pics For The Week of August 12

The week of August 12 will have some surprises on the soaps. Get a sneak peek of next week’s big moments with this photo gallery and see what’s coming up on Days of our Lives, Bold and Beautiful, General Hospital and Young and Restless. You’ll see a few images that will tease what is ahead, featuring a special B&B celebration, tension on Y&R and more. Click on the gallery to get the sneak peek.
1 of 12
Photo credit: ABC
TJ (Tajh Bellow) has a big decision to make with Molly on General Hospital. The two haven't been connecting well since they lost their daughter. Will his mother help instead? Jordan (Tanisha Harper) has been there supporting TJ every step of the way.
2 of 12
Photo credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS
Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) rocks on in a new location — Bold and Beautiful. Getting their groove on with him is Donna (Jennifer Gareis, l.), Pam (Alley Mills) and on the right, that adorable couple, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan).
3 of 12
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
That's quite a look that Sally (Courtney Hope) is shooting Billy (Jason Thompson) on Young and Restless. Both have been a little worried about the change in their respective romantic partners, Adam and Chelsea. Are they seeing something disturbing at Chancellor Park?
4 of 12
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Jada (Elia Cantu, r.) fills in Paulina (Jackée Harry) on the state of a new investigation on Days of our Lives. Will they. mayor keep her full support behind Rafe's temporary replacement as police comissioner?
5 of 12
Photo credit: ABC
GH's Ava (Maura West) looks to be out of jail and hanging out with John (Adam J. Harrington). If they run into Sonny, they both may want to duck for cover because he is furious with both of them.
6 of 12
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
The party continues (has it ever really stopped?!) for B&B's Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), as the two enjoy champagne and each other's lips. Their romance hasn't cooled off just because they're no longer in exotic Monte Carlo.
7 of 12
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Nick (Joshua Morrow, l.) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) run into each other at Crimson Lights on Y&R. Are they talking about the friendship between their daughters, Faith and Lucy, respectively? Sharon's strange behavior? Or perhaps remember Cassie?
8 of 12
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Kristen (Stacy Haiduk, l.) brings Rachel (Finley Rose Slater, c.) over to see grandma Marlena (Deidre Hall) on DAYS. Or is she there to see Brady, only he's not anywhere to be found? Will Marlena mention her recent concerns about Brady?
9 of 12
Photo credit: ABC
On GH, Blaze (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, l.) is at her girlfriend's side, worried about Kristina (Kate Mansi) — and with good reason, since Kristina fell out of a hotel window and lost the baby. Will she be able to comfort her?
10 of 12
Photo credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS
Oh my, B&B's Finn looks a little worried about what's going on with Hope (Annika Noelle). Is something really going on or is she trying to cause trouble for Steffy by flirting with her handsome doctor husband?
11 of 12
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Nate (Sean Dominic) flashes his killer smile at Audra (Zuleyka Silver) on Y&R. These two have sparks but will they keep things light or will their feelings deepen?
12 of 12
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Oh no! That looks like blood on Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and serious worry on her new husband Xander's (Paul Telfer) face on DAYS. What is going on here? Will they both be okay?
TJ (Tajh Bellow) has a big decision to make with Molly on General Hospital. The two haven't been connecting well since they lost their daughter. Will his mother help instead? Jordan (Tanisha Harper) has been there supporting TJ every step of the way.
Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) rocks on in a new location — Bold and Beautiful. Getting their groove on with him is Donna (Jennifer Gareis, l.), Pam (Alley Mills) and on the right, that adorable couple, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan).
Photo credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS
That's quite a look that Sally (Courtney Hope) is shooting Billy (Jason Thompson) on Young and Restless. Both have been a little worried about the change in their respective romantic partners, Adam and Chelsea. Are they seeing something disturbing at Chancellor Park?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Jada (Elia Cantu, r.) fills in Paulina (Jackée Harry) on the state of a new investigation on Days of our Lives. Will they. mayor keep her full support behind Rafe's temporary replacement as police comissioner?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
GH's Ava (Maura West) looks to be out of jail and hanging out with John (Adam J. Harrington). If they run into Sonny, they both may want to duck for cover because he is furious with both of them.
The party continues (has it ever really stopped?!) for B&B's Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), as the two enjoy champagne and each other's lips. Their romance hasn't cooled off just because they're no longer in exotic Monte Carlo.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Nick (Joshua Morrow, l.) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) run into each other at Crimson Lights on Y&R. Are they talking about the friendship between their daughters, Faith and Lucy, respectively? Sharon's strange behavior? Or perhaps remember Cassie?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Kristen (Stacy Haiduk, l.) brings Rachel (Finley Rose Slater, c.) over to see grandma Marlena (Deidre Hall) on DAYS. Or is she there to see Brady, only he's not anywhere to be found? Will Marlena mention her recent concerns about Brady?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
On GH, Blaze (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, l.) is at her girlfriend's side, worried about Kristina (Kate Mansi) — and with good reason, since Kristina fell out of a hotel window and lost the baby. Will she be able to comfort her?
Oh my, B&B's Finn looks a little worried about what's going on with Hope (Annika Noelle). Is something really going on or is she trying to cause trouble for Steffy by flirting with her handsome doctor husband?
Photo credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS
Nate (Sean Dominic) flashes his killer smile at Audra (Zuleyka Silver) on Y&R. These two have sparks but will they keep things light or will their feelings deepen?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Oh no! That looks like blood on Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and serious worry on her new husband Xander's (Paul Telfer) face on DAYS. What is going on here? Will they both be okay?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com