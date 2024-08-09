First Look Photos Spoilers Pics For The Week of August 12

TJ (Tajh Bellow) has a big decision to make with Molly on General Hospital. The two haven't been connecting well since they lost their daughter. Will his mother help instead? Jordan (Tanisha Harper) has been there supporting TJ every step of the way. Photo credit: ABC

Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) rocks on in a new location — Bold and Beautiful. Getting their groove on with him is Donna (Jennifer Gareis, l.), Pam (Alley Mills) and on the right, that adorable couple, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan). Photo credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS

That's quite a look that Sally (Courtney Hope) is shooting Billy (Jason Thompson) on Young and Restless. Both have been a little worried about the change in their respective romantic partners, Adam and Chelsea. Are they seeing something disturbing at Chancellor Park? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Jada (Elia Cantu, r.) fills in Paulina (Jackée Harry) on the state of a new investigation on Days of our Lives. Will they. mayor keep her full support behind Rafe's temporary replacement as police comissioner? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

GH's Ava (Maura West) looks to be out of jail and hanging out with John (Adam J. Harrington). If they run into Sonny, they both may want to duck for cover because he is furious with both of them. Photo credit: ABC

The party continues (has it ever really stopped?!) for B&B's Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), as the two enjoy champagne and each other's lips. Their romance hasn't cooled off just because they're no longer in exotic Monte Carlo. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Nick (Joshua Morrow, l.) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) run into each other at Crimson Lights on Y&R. Are they talking about the friendship between their daughters, Faith and Lucy, respectively? Sharon's strange behavior? Or perhaps remember Cassie? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk, l.) brings Rachel (Finley Rose Slater, c.) over to see grandma Marlena (Deidre Hall) on DAYS. Or is she there to see Brady, only he's not anywhere to be found? Will Marlena mention her recent concerns about Brady? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

On GH, Blaze (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, l.) is at her girlfriend's side, worried about Kristina (Kate Mansi) — and with good reason, since Kristina fell out of a hotel window and lost the baby. Will she be able to comfort her? Photo credit: ABC

Oh my, B&B's Finn looks a little worried about what's going on with Hope (Annika Noelle). Is something really going on or is she trying to cause trouble for Steffy by flirting with her handsome doctor husband? Photo credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS

Nate (Sean Dominic) flashes his killer smile at Audra (Zuleyka Silver) on Y&R. These two have sparks but will they keep things light or will their feelings deepen? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com