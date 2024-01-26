Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Melody Thomas Scott, Peter Bergman, Tanisha Harper, Finola Hughes

PHOTOS

First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics Of The Week Ahead

Melody Thomas Scott, Peter Bergman, Tanisha Harper, Finola Hughes

Credit:   Howard Wise/jpistudios.com; Disney/Christine Bartolucci

View gallery 11
First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics Of The Week Ahead
1 of 11
Close gallery
GH's Jordan (Tanisha Harper, l.) and Anna (Finola Hughes) drop in on a Pentonville inmate.

Photo credit: CHRISTINE BARTOLUCCI/ABC

Chance (Conner Floyd) wines and dines Summer (Allison Lanier) on Y&R.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo, l.) and Harris (Steve Burton) have a heated discussion on DAYS.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

B&B's Luna (Lisa Yamada) bears witness to a clash between R.J. (Joshua Hoffman, l.) and Zende (Delon de Metz).

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

DAYS's Theresa (Emily O'Brien) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) lament their slow Internet connection.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Y&R's Ashley (Eileen Davidson, l.) and Traci (Beth Maitland) head overseas.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

B&B's Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) make time for romance.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Jack (Peter Bergman) has words with NIkki (Melody Thomas Scott) on Y&R.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Charlie (Dick Christie, l.) makes his point to Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) on B&B.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Portia (Brook Kerr) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) share an angsty moment at the hospital on GH.

Photo credit: CHRISTINE BARTOLUCCI/ABC

Y&R's Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) are all business.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

By
Filed Under: , , ,
Comments