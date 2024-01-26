First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics Of The Week Ahead

Credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com; Disney/Christine BartolucciView gallery 11
1 of 11
GH's Jordan (Tanisha Harper, l.) and Anna (Finola Hughes) drop in on a Pentonville inmate.
Photo credit: CHRISTINE BARTOLUCCI/ABC
2 of 11
Chance (Conner Floyd) wines and dines Summer (Allison Lanier) on Y&R.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
3 of 11
Lucas (Bryan Dattilo, l.) and Harris (Steve Burton) have a heated discussion on DAYS.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
4 of 11
B&B's Luna (Lisa Yamada) bears witness to a clash between R.J. (Joshua Hoffman, l.) and Zende (Delon de Metz).
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
5 of 11
DAYS's Theresa (Emily O'Brien) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) lament their slow Internet connection.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
6 of 11
Y&R's Ashley (Eileen Davidson, l.) and Traci (Beth Maitland) head overseas.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
7 of 11
B&B's Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) make time for romance.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
8 of 11
Jack (Peter Bergman) has words with NIkki (Melody Thomas Scott) on Y&R.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
9 of 11
Charlie (Dick Christie, l.) makes his point to Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) on B&B.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
10 of 11
Portia (Brook Kerr) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) share an angsty moment at the hospital on GH.
Photo credit: CHRISTINE BARTOLUCCI/ABC
11 of 11
Y&R's Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) are all business.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
