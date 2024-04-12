Your account
Melody Thomas Scott, EVAN HOFER, Raven Bowens

First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics Of The Week Ahead

Melody Thomas Scott, EVAN HOFER, Raven Bowens

Credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com; Disney/Bahareh Ritter; XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics Of The Week Ahead
Liam (Scott Clifton) talks with Hope (Annika Noelle).

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Harris (Steve Burton) and Ava (Tamara Braun) look taken by surprise.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Dex (Evan Hofer) is being put through his paces in training for the PCPD.

Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Kyle (Michael Mealor, l.) turns to his father Jack (Peter Bergman) for help.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Deacon (Sean Kanan) at his computer.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes, l.) crashes Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel's (Raven Bowens) honeymoon.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Finn (Michael Easton, l.) speaks with Dante (Dominic Zamprogna).

Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Adam (Mark Grossman, r.) interrupts Billy (Jason Thompson) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) at the bar.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) gets comfort from Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Stefan (Brandon Barash, r.) has words for his brother EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Dex practicing firearms technique.

Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) talks with Jack.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

