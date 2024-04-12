First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics Of The Week Ahead

Credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com; Disney/Bahareh Ritter; XJJohnson/jpistudios.comView gallery 12
1 of 12
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Liam (Scott Clifton) talks with Hope (Annika Noelle).
2 of 12
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Harris (Steve Burton) and Ava (Tamara Braun) look taken by surprise.
3 of 12
Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter
Dex (Evan Hofer) is being put through his paces in training for the PCPD.
4 of 12
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Kyle (Michael Mealor, l.) turns to his father Jack (Peter Bergman) for help.
5 of 12
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Deacon (Sean Kanan) at his computer.
6 of 12
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes, l.) crashes Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel's (Raven Bowens) honeymoon.
7 of 12
Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter
Finn (Michael Easton, l.) speaks with Dante (Dominic Zamprogna).
8 of 12
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Adam (Mark Grossman, r.) interrupts Billy (Jason Thompson) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) at the bar.
9 of 12
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) gets comfort from Finn (Tanner Novlan).
10 of 12
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Stefan (Brandon Barash, r.) has words for his brother EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker).
11 of 12
Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter
Dex practicing firearms technique.
12 of 12
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) talks with Jack.
