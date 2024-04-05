Your account
raven bowens, cameron mathison, and sharon case.

First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics Of The Week Ahead

Credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com; Disney/Bahareh Ritter; Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics Of The Week Ahead
Sharon (Sharon Case, l.) joins Jack (Peter Bergman) and his sisters Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Traci (Beth Maitland, r.)

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Luna (Lisa Yamada, l.) and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) speak with Hope (Annika Noelle).

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Chanel (Raven Bowens, standing) greets Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina (Jackée Harry).

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Nina (Cynthia Watros) has a point to make with Drew (Cameron Mathison).

Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Claire (Hayley Erin, l.) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle), talk with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott, r)

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Deacon (Sean Kanan, l.) speaks with Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander (Paul Telfer) run into EJ (Dan Feuerriegel, r.)

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Drew gives as good as he gets from Nina.

Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Audra (Zuleyka Silver, l.) and Sally (Courtney Hope) have a chat.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Hope is ready for business.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

