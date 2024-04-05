First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics Of The Week Ahead

Credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com; Disney/Bahareh Ritter; Howard Wise/jpistudios.comView gallery 10
1 of 10
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Sharon (Sharon Case, l.) joins Jack (Peter Bergman) and his sisters Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Traci (Beth Maitland, r.)
2 of 10
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Luna (Lisa Yamada, l.) and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) speak with Hope (Annika Noelle).
3 of 10
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Chanel (Raven Bowens, standing) greets Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina (Jackée Harry).
4 of 10
Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter
Nina (Cynthia Watros) has a point to make with Drew (Cameron Mathison).
5 of 10
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Claire (Hayley Erin, l.) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle), talk with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott, r)
6 of 10
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Deacon (Sean Kanan, l.) speaks with Finn (Tanner Novlan).
7 of 10
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander (Paul Telfer) run into EJ (Dan Feuerriegel, r.)
8 of 10
Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter
Drew gives as good as he gets from Nina.
9 of 10
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Audra (Zuleyka Silver, l.) and Sally (Courtney Hope) have a chat.
10 of 10
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Hope is ready for business.
Sharon (Sharon Case, l.) joins Jack (Peter Bergman) and his sisters Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Traci (Beth Maitland, r.)
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Luna (Lisa Yamada, l.) and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) speak with Hope (Annika Noelle).
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Chanel (Raven Bowens, standing) greets Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina (Jackée Harry).
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Nina (Cynthia Watros) has a point to make with Drew (Cameron Mathison).
Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter
Claire (Hayley Erin, l.) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle), talk with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott, r)
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Deacon (Sean Kanan, l.) speaks with Finn (Tanner Novlan).
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander (Paul Telfer) run into EJ (Dan Feuerriegel, r.)
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Drew gives as good as he gets from Nina.
Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter
Audra (Zuleyka Silver, l.) and Sally (Courtney Hope) have a chat.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Hope is ready for business.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com