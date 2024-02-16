Your account
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Kimberlin Brown, Jacqueline Grace Lopez, Kate Mansi

First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics Of The Week Ahead

By

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Kimberlin Brown, Jacqueline Grace Lopez, Kate Mansi

Credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com; Disney/Christine Bartolucci

First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics Of The Week Ahead
B&B's Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, l.) delivers a strong message to Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Gregory (Gregory Harrison, far. l.) has a rapt audience in (from l.) Chase (Josh Swickard), Finn (Michael Easton) and Tracy (Jane Elliot) on GH.

Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

Ava (Tamara Braun) tries to keep Stefan (Brandon Barash) in line on DAYS.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Y&R's Chance (Conner Floyd) gives Summer (Allison Lanier) something to smile about.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Thomas (Cary Christopher, l.) and John (Drake Hogestyn) keep their distance on DAYS.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

B&B's Liam (Scott Clifton) is anguished by upcoming fashion trends.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

GH's Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez, l.) and Kristina (Kate Mansi) get a little closer.

Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

Mariah (Camryn Grimes, l.) enjoys Abby's (Melissa Ordway) company on Y&R.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes, l.), Doug (Bill Hayes) and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) survey the damage of the Horton house fire on DAYS.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Billy (Jason Thompson) ponders what to order for lunch on Y&R.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Deacon (Sean Kanan) is lost in thought on B&B.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Y&R's Ashley (Eileen Davidson, l.) and Traci (Beth Maitland) have a standing date.

Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

