First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics For The Week Of May 27

B&B's Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, l.) has not been happy with Hope (Annika Noelle) and the way she seems to be accepting Sheila. Steffy knows that can only spell trouble for her and Finn; will she be giving Hope a piece of her mind about attending Deacon and Sheila's wedding? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Y&R's Adam (Mark Grossman) is dangling a set of keys in front of his girlfriend, Sally (Courtney Hope). Does this mean this reunited couple is taking another big step forward in their relationship by moving in together? Sally does seem to be smiling.... Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

As he reels from the recent passing of his father, Gregory, GH's Chase (Josh Swickard) looks intently at the watch that he's holding in his hand. Was this a keepsake left to him by his dad, or is there some other significance to the timepiece? Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

B&B's Poppy (Romy Park) has been on an emotional rollercoaster ever since she found out her "mints" were to blame for daughter Luna sleeping with Zende. Thankfully, it looks like Bill (Don Diamont) knows just the way to make her feel better. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Sharon (Sharon Case) isn't looking thrilled with Esther (Kate Linder) on Y&R. Could she be looking to replace her as the manager of Crimson Lights? Or is it just a mild disagreement about some upgrades Esther is hoping to make? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

It looks like Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Jada (Elia Cantu) have something to celebrate on DAYS. The two are enjoying themselves at the Brady Pub. He has been a rock for her since she arrived in town, which would surely make her late father, his dear friend Marcus, happy Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

GH's Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton, l.) gets a bit of a surprise to find Granny Tracy (Jane Elliot) at her door. Is Tracy there to make a condolence call to Chase about his father? Or is there something else on Tracy's mind? Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

It's a B&B Logan gals reunion as Eric (John McCook) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis, l.) entertain both Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang, c.) and Katie (Heather Tom). Is something going on that they need to have a powwow about? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Could that little shirt be any cuter? DAYS's Marlena (Deidre Hall) shows off her latest purchase for little Jude to John (Drake Hogestyn). Guess they haven't heard the news yet that Eric is under the impression that he's not Jude's biological father. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

It doesn't look like Y&R's Traci (Beth Maitland, l.) and Alan (Christopher Cousins) realize that Ashley (Eileen Davidson), or perhaps one of her alters, is listening to their conversation. Will something they say spook her into fleeing? Or is she ready to deal with her issues? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

B&B's Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is one of the few who seems to actually get work done at Forrester Creations, rather than concentrate on his love life. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) seems surprised to be approached by Fergus (Lane Davies) outside the courthouse on GH. These two were clashing in the courtroom — will they spark outside of it? Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

Is Li (Naomi Matsuda) being rough on her B&B's niece, Luna (Lisa Yamada) once again? She's been harping on her to leave her family alone and quit Forrester. Is she back at that or is there something else that has Li riled? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Harris (Steve Burton, l.) is back in Salem while Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) is out of his monk's robes, which appears to be confusing Ava (Tamara Braun). The big DAYS question is can these three work together to bring down Clyde. Is that what Harris is up to? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com