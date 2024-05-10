First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics For The Week of May 13

With Brook Lynn and Chases's big day coming on General Hospital, expect to see both Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) in attendance. How could Maxie miss the occasion of her bestie? But are she and Spinelli there as each other's date? Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

On Days of our Lives, John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) are set to discuss the distribution of Victor's wealth with concern over Konstantin's reaction but they're not going to let that get in the way of showing each other some love. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor, l.) and Zende (Delon de Metz) are on hand to carry through some Forrester Creations business at the office on Bold and Beautiful next week. What is going on though? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Young and Restless has Ashley (Eileen Davidson, l.) or rather one of her alters, mixing things up with Audra (Zuleyka Silver) at Society. Will she give Audra a hard time about Tucker? Will Audra go easy on the woman she believes to be troubled or will she let her have it? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

More good cheer at the GH wedding as Kristina (Kate Mansi) gets to spend some quality time with her special lady, Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez). Will Blaze's mother ruin the lovely moment for these two? Probably. Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

On DAYS, Steve (Stephen Nichols) confronts Ava (Tamara Braun) about what she knows about Clyde’s whereabouts. Will she confide in her ex that she and her current are trying to find a way to get rid of Clyde once and for all? Or will she let him think the worst? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

We don't know what's happening with these two B&B couples but it's always great to see Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang, l.) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye, r.) having a talk with Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Eric (John McCook). Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Are Devon (Bryton James, l.), Nate (Sean Dominic) and Lily (Christel Khalil) finally agreeing on something at the office or is fur flying once again? One thing they do seem to agree on is wanting to protect Chancellor-Winters from all the infighting. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

The doctor is in: Portia (Brook Kerr) and her handsome husband Curtis (Donnell Turner) definitely look to be enjoying themselves at the Event of the Season on GH. Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

On DAYS, Jada (Elia Cantu) opens up to Rafe (Galen Gering) about her past with Bobby. These two have gotten very close and she doesn't want to hide any part of her life from him. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Luna (Lisa Yamada) and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) look to be working at Forrester Creations on B&B, but does anyone really get any work done or are they still trying to figure out where they stand with each other? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com