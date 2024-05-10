First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics For The Week of May 13

The week of May 13 will be a festive one for the soaps. Get a sneak peek of next week’s action with this photo gallery to see what’s coming up on Days of our Lives, Bold and Beautiful, General Hospital and Young and Restless. You’ll see a few images that will tease what is on its way to your screens. One of the soaps is gearing up for a big wedding. Check it out.
Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci
With Brook Lynn and Chases's big day coming on General Hospital, expect to see both Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) in attendance. How could Maxie miss the occasion of her bestie? But are she and Spinelli there as each other's date?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
On Days of our Lives, John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) are set to discuss the distribution of Victor's wealth with concern over Konstantin's reaction but they're not going to let that get in the way of showing each other some love.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor, l.) and Zende (Delon de Metz) are on hand to carry through some Forrester Creations business at the office on Bold and Beautiful next week. What is going on though?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Young and Restless has Ashley (Eileen Davidson, l.) or rather one of her alters, mixing things up with Audra (Zuleyka Silver) at Society. Will she give Audra a hard time about Tucker? Will Audra go easy on the woman she believes to be troubled or will she let her have it?
Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci
More good cheer at the GH wedding as Kristina (Kate Mansi) gets to spend some quality time with her special lady, Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez). Will Blaze's mother ruin the lovely moment for these two? Probably.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
On DAYS, Steve (Stephen Nichols) confronts Ava (Tamara Braun) about what she knows about Clyde’s whereabouts. Will she confide in her ex that she and her current are trying to find a way to get rid of Clyde once and for all? Or will she let him think the worst?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
We don't know what's happening with these two B&B couples but it's always great to see Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang, l.) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye, r.) having a talk with Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Eric (John McCook).
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Are Devon (Bryton James, l.), Nate (Sean Dominic) and Lily (Christel Khalil) finally agreeing on something at the office or is fur flying once again? One thing they do seem to agree on is wanting to protect Chancellor-Winters from all the infighting.
Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci
The doctor is in: Portia (Brook Kerr) and her handsome husband Curtis (Donnell Turner) definitely look to be enjoying themselves at the Event of the Season on GH.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
On DAYS, Jada (Elia Cantu) opens up to Rafe (Galen Gering) about her past with Bobby. These two have gotten very close and she doesn't want to hide any part of her life from him.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Luna (Lisa Yamada) and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) look to be working at Forrester Creations on B&B, but does anyone really get any work done or are they still trying to figure out where they stand with each other?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Y&R's Devon and Abby (Melissa Ordway) look to be having a little fun chatting at Chancellor Park. What is going on with these two now? Or are they talking about the drama their two families are causing?
