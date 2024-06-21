First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics For The Week Of June 24

GH's Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Jason (Steve Burton) discuss their son, Jake. Will she be telling him about his being in a bar where he saw Finn drinking? Or will she leave a detail or two out? Photo credit: ABC

Looks like Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) are making the best of hot temperatures in Salem! This DAYS couple should enjoy each other while they can since EJ is sitting on a house of cards. How long can he keep Jude's paternity a secret? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) receive disturbing news on Y&R. Does this have something to do with what Connor is going through with his OCD or do they hear about something else? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Hope (Annika Noelle) will get a shock on B&B when she sees Thomas (Matthew Atkinson, l.) and Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) back from their time in Paris. The guys return with news that is sure to rock Hope's world. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

GH's Carly (Laura Wright) is toasting with John "Jagger" Cates (Adam J. Harrington)?! This is an interesting turn of events. Is he her bold move? Is she trying to get information out of him for Jason? Or for herself? Photo credit: ABC

While Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) look fun and flirty here on DAYS, things will take a serious turn when Xander opens up to Sarah about his distant relationship with Victor. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

It's going to be a tense week on Y&R as different members like Devon (Bryton James) and Nate (Sean Dominic) vie for control of Chancellor-Winters. Who will come out on top? Will Billy turn their lives upside down or will he be the one in for a surprise? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Leo (Greg Rikaart) wants to confront his mother Diana (Judith Chapman) about his being worthy of love on DAYS. Will she make things worse as he tries to better himself or will she finally give her son the approval he seeks? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Y&R's Victoria (Amelia Heinle, r.) has a talk with her children. Johnny (Paxton Mishkind) seems willing to give Claire a chance but Katie (Sienna Mercuri) doesn't seem to want to get on board with that idea. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com