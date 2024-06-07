First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics For The Week Of June 10

On DAYS, Chad (Billy Flynn, c.), sitting with Thomas (Cary Christopher), has some news to tell Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes). Surely, he won't tell her that Clyde said Abigail is alive in front of Thomas, but what will Julie think when she does learn about it? After so many years in Salem, this certainly isn't her first rodeo with the possibility that someone is back from the dead.... Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Bill (Don Diamont) is over the moon on B&B now that he knows he and Poppy (Romy Park) share a daughter. He loves her and is thrilled to be taking his first crack at life as a girl dad. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

On GH, Joss (Eden McCoy) and Trina (Tabyana Ali) have a strong friendship and always support each other. So which one is in need of a shoulder this time? Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Both Claire (Hayley Erin) and Harrison (Redding Munsell) have their daddies with them at the park on Y&R. Cole (J. Eddie Peck, c.) looks surprised to see his daughter there as Kyle (Michael Mealor) looks on. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Oh my, that's a lot of money in the safe at the DiMera mansion. DAYS's Stefan (Brandon Barash) must need something, but does he really need all that cash? Or could there be something else in the safe he wants to get his hands on? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

B&B's Katie (Heather Tom) is all smiles as she enters the house. What is she up to next? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Gio (Giovanni Mazza) is delivering a performance at the gallery but is this for everyone or an audience of one? Safe to say, he's making beautiful music no matter what. Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Will this be a heartbreaking goodbye for Tucker (Trevor St. John) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) on Y&R? Will she be apologizing for how she treated him when she was confused because of Martin? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Is DAYS's Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) faking being happy to see her devilish brother, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), or will these feuding siblings actually find common ground? Nah, that couldn't possibly be what's going on, right? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is sharing her thoughts with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) at Forrester Creations. Will he live to regret putting her in charge alongside Steffy on B&B? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

On Y&R, Adam (Mark Grossman) and Sally (Courtney Hope) share a close moment. They're living together and on solid footing these days. She has become his rock. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Leo (Greg Rikaart) gets quite the lovely surprise in the middle of DAYS's Horton Square. What exactly is going on here? Leo is supposed to struggle with being lovable this week. Will this guy cause him to think that or is he his fresh new start to prove himself? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Is B&B's Ridge needing to explain his latest move to his best pal Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor)? He didn't consult with anyone when he offered his job to Brooke. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com