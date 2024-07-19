First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics For The Week Of July 22

On DAYS, now that they are partnering to bring Body & Soul to Salem, Kate (Lauren Koslow) has returned from her business trip to Los Angeles with an update. She gives Abe (James Reynolds) both good and bad news about their dream to make his favorite soap return from the dead happen. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Outside of Society on Y&R, Devon (Bryton James) and Lily (Christel Khalil) take a moment to catch up. He may have big personal news or she may have an update on her work situation. Or could it be a little of both? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen, l.) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) brainstorm on GH. This mother-and-daughter team are determined to help Drew become a Congressman. Will they be able to do it? More importantly, will Nina keep her sexy connection to Drew from Willow or will she spill? Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

On DAYS, Stefan (Brandon Barash) reconciles with Gabi (Cherie Jimenez). He was furious at her when she blew up his brother's secret, but her brother getting stabbed may end up reminding him that life is short. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Happily married couple and new moms Tessa (Cait Fairbanks, l.) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) steal a moment together on Y&R. Mariah has been working hard for her mom while Tessa works just as hard running Society. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Anna (Finola Hughes) pursues a hunch this week on GH and it leads her to Pentonville. She has questions for the the new warden (Barre Johnson). What is she up to? Does it involve Jack Brennan and Pikeman? Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Everett does himself no favors with Marlena (Deidre Hall, l.) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) on DAYS. The two doctors look to be comparing notes about him. Will they figure out that Bobby is still "out" and Everett is nowhere to be found? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

On Y&R, Harrison (Redding Munsell) has a huge hug for his mommy, Summer (Allison Lanier) as her mom, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford, r.) looks on. Kyle (Michael Mealor, l.) puts Claire (Hayley Erin) in a precarious position this week while Summer plays hardball with Kyle. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com