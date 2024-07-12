First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics For The Week Of July 15

Brady (Eric Martsolf, l.) gets a shock on DAYS when he learns that Theresa (Emily O'Brien) and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) are getting married that same day! Will he decide to speak up during the ceremony? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

It's always wonderful when these Y&R siblings touch base with each other. What's going on with Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) right now? Are they putting their heads together about Newman business or their personal lives? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, l.) and her B&B mother-in-law Li (Naomi Matsuda, c.) think they know the common denominator in the two recent murders at Deacon's (Sean Kanan, r.) restaurant — Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). But what does Finn (Tanner Novlan) think? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Anna (Finola Hughes) may love Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) on GH but that doesn't mean she approves of what he's been doing. She's determined to get the goods on him so that Jason gets out from under the FBI's thumb. Will she be able to do it? Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter

DAYS answer to Romeo and Juliet, Tate (Leo Howard) and Holly (Ashley Puzemis) manage to steal some alone time with each other despite the fact their parents are against them doing just that. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Y&R's Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) already crossed the line once when they made love in Baltimore. Now the two exes fight their attraction. Will they be able to resist each other? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) talk with Hope (Annika Noelle) on B&B. Are they talking about Hope For The Future or is Ridge needing to make sure Hope approves of Thomas's relationship with Paris? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Carly (Laura Wright) and Jason (Steve Burton) make a trip to the footbridge on GH, where the two best friends debate their next move. Will Carly convince Jason to finally tell Sonny the real reason he has been working with the FBI? Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter

It may be time for Xander (Paul Telfer, l.) to get married on DAYS, but Jack (Matthew Ashford) is the one getting a gift — from Xander. The two were best buds at one point until Xander teamed up with Jack's daughter Gwen to steal the paper. Can Jack put it behind him? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Y&R's Nick finds himself caught between Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon (Sharon Case). Something tells us that despite having plenty of experience with this, it never gets easier for him. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com