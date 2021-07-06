AMC

End of an Era: All My Children

After 41 years, the show’s final installment aired on ABC on September 23, 2011

Angie (Debbi Morgan, l.) and Jesse (Darnell Williams, l.) celebrated the news that Frankie (Cornelius Smith, Jr.) and Randi (Denise Vasi) might be expecting.

Kendall (Alicia Minshew) only had eyes for Zach (Thorsten Kaye).

Cara (Lindsay Hartley) was secretly pregnant by David (Vincent Irizarry), who was hailed for bringing Stuart back to life.

Jake (Ricky Paull Goldin, l.) and Amanda (Chrishell Stause, l.) congratulated Natalia (Shannon Kane) and Brot (J.R. Martinez) on their engagement.

Jack (Walt Willey) ended things with Erica (Susan Lucci), telling her, “I can’t let my dreams take a backseat to yours any longer.”

Brooke (Julia Barr) accepted Adam’s (David Canary) marriage proposal.

A tortured, inebriated JR (Jacob Young) prepared to fire his gun into the packed Chandler living room.

Tad (Michael E. Knight) offered a heartfelt toast to his friends and family.

