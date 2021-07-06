After 41 years, the show’s final installment aired on ABC on September 23, 2011
1 of 8
Angie (Debbi Morgan, l.) and Jesse (Darnell Williams, l.) celebrated the news that Frankie (Cornelius Smith, Jr.) and Randi (Denise Vasi) might be expecting.
Photo credit: ABC
2 of 8
Kendall (Alicia Minshew) only had eyes for Zach (Thorsten Kaye).
Photo credit: ABC
3 of 8
Cara (Lindsay Hartley) was secretly pregnant by David (Vincent Irizarry), who was hailed for bringing Stuart back to life.
Photo credit: ABC
4 of 8
Jake (Ricky Paull Goldin, l.) and Amanda (Chrishell Stause, l.) congratulated Natalia (Shannon Kane) and Brot (J.R. Martinez) on their engagement.
Photo credit: ABC
5 of 8
Jack (Walt Willey) ended things with Erica (Susan Lucci), telling her, “I can’t let my dreams take a backseat to yours any longer.”
Photo credit: ABC
6 of 8
Brooke (Julia Barr) accepted Adam’s (David Canary) marriage proposal.
Photo credit: ABC
7 of 8
A tortured, inebriated JR (Jacob Young) prepared to fire his gun into the packed Chandler living room.
Photo credit: ABC
8 of 8
Tad (Michael E. Knight) offered a heartfelt toast to his friends and family.
Photo credit: ABC
Angie (Debbi Morgan, l.) and Jesse (Darnell Williams, l.) celebrated the news that Frankie (Cornelius Smith, Jr.) and Randi (Denise Vasi) might be expecting.
Kendall (Alicia Minshew) only had eyes for Zach (Thorsten Kaye).
Cara (Lindsay Hartley) was secretly pregnant by David (Vincent Irizarry), who was hailed for bringing Stuart back to life.
Jake (Ricky Paull Goldin, l.) and Amanda (Chrishell Stause, l.) congratulated Natalia (Shannon Kane) and Brot (J.R. Martinez) on their engagement.
Jack (Walt Willey) ended things with Erica (Susan Lucci), telling her, “I can’t let my dreams take a backseat to yours any longer.”
Brooke (Julia Barr) accepted Adam’s (David Canary) marriage proposal.
A tortured, inebriated JR (Jacob Young) prepared to fire his gun into the packed Chandler living room.
Tad (Michael E. Knight) offered a heartfelt toast to his friends and family.