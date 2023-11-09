Eight Memorable DAYS OF OUR LIVES Stabbings

Trista Evans To prove his loyalty to Stefano, Andre DiMera committed a string of murders from 1983 to 1984. The plan was to frame Stefano’s archenemy .Roman Brady, as The Salem Slasher, and to that end, Andre wore a Roman mask a mask while committing his crimes. Renee Dumonde and Trista Bradford (pictured with her devastated paramour, Eugene) were among his most notable victims, both stabbed, poisoned and left with a raven’s feather in their hands. Roman had to fake his death to work undercover and clear his name. With the help of his brother, Bo, and testimony from Stefano’s henchwoman, Delia, who agreed to spill the whole story of Stefano and Andre's revenge plot in exchange for a lighter sentence, Roman was cleared.

Janice Barnes In 1987, Harper Deveraux (pictured with adopted son Jack) went from respected senator to serial killer, when he began targeting the female citizens of Salem. Dubbed “The Riverfront Knifer,” his main target and victims were local sex workers. Eve Donovan escaped his attack with a slash to her cheek, while Kimberly Donovan was saved in the nick of time by Shane. However, Mickey and Maggie’s foster daughter, Janice Barnes, was not so lucky and ended up stabbed to death at Harper’s hand. In 1988, Harper was apprehended on the roof of Kayla's loft, where he was holding Kim and Kayla hostage, after Shane and the Salem PD overpowered him. Photo credit: Gary Null/NBC

Lawrence Alamain Carly Manning had it out with her ex, Lawrence Alamain, in 2009, when he made threats against the daughter (Melanie) she'd conceived via an affair with Daniel Jonas, a child Lawrence forced Carly to give up when he learned she’d cheated on him. The pair’s argument escalated into a physical struggle with Carly slapping Lawrence. Then she grabbed a letter opener and stabbed him. Before dying, Lawrence declared that Carly would never find her child. Carly wiped her fingerprints off the letter opener and fled to Salem in hopes that her old friends would help her find her daughter, and, eventually, she reunited with Melanie. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

Hope Brady After being sent to prison in 2016 for “murdering” Stefano DiMera, Hope Brady found herself in a perilous position. As a former cop, she was targeted by her fellow inmates, and one day two of them attacked them. Although Hope confided in Rafe that Coco and Sheila were behind her stabbing, she refused to report the details to the warden. Instead, she worked to organize her own prison support system, led by Hattie, who promised to protect her. Although conflicted, Rafe stood by Hope’s wishes and worked overtime to get her out of the slammer by heading to Prague and proving Stefano was still alive. Photo credit: XJJOHNSON/jpistudios.com

Deimos Kiriakis Victor’s dastardly brother, Deimos Kiriakis, made enemies from the day he arrived in Salem. Ultimately, Victor reached his limit, kicked him out of the family, and removed him as CEO of Titan. Furious, Deimos orchestrated one final scheme in 2017 – arranging a party with all his enemies in attendance and drugging them, while he conspired to steal a priceless amulet from Sonny. The plot backfired at the end of the night, when he was accidentally stabbed during a struggle with a drugged Nicole and left to die on the floor of the Martin House. Photo credit: XJjohnson/jpistudios.com

Victor Kiriakis In 2020, Kristen DiMera was hellbent on revenge against Victor Kiriakis after learning that he’d masterminded the switch of her healthy baby, Rachel, with Sarah’s deceased newborn, Mackenzie, and allowed her to believe that her daughter had died. She stormed into the Kiriakis mansion and confronted him about his reprehensible act. When Victor dismissed her without so much as an “I’m sorry,” Kristen grabbed a knife from a nearby table and stabbed him. Luckily, Victor was found, rushed to the hospital and survived. Meanwhile, Kristen, Brady and Rachel left the country together, so Kristen wouldn’t have to go to jail. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Abigail DiMera Poor Abigail DiMera was in the wrong place at the wrong time in 2022, and, as a result, ended up stabbed to death by Clyde Weston. Clyde had come to the DiMera mansion to kill Belle Brady, but accidentally bumped into Abigail in one of the hallways. When she insisted on calling the cops, he pushed her into her bedroom and murdered her, leaving Chad a widower and her young children, Thomas and Charlotte, motherless. Chad began to hunt for his wife’s killer, and after numerous false leads confronted Clyde, pointed a gun to his head, and forced him to confess to his wife's murder. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com