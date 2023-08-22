Victoria Newman, Y&R (1991-2003) Only 15 when she landed in Genoa City, Tom packed major star power and an emotional depth beyond her years, landing her on the Emmy podium for her memorable work as Victor and Nikki’s firstborn. Photo credit: CBS

Katie Logan, B&B (2007-present) Tom expertly reinvented the role of Brooke’s baby sis, becoming a key dramatic player (to the tune of four more Daytime Emmys!) as the Logan sister who has survived heartbreak and a heart transplant. Photo credit: JPI