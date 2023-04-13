Defunct Soaps: Characters Who Battled Addiction

Pat (Beverly Penberthy) spiraled into alcholism on ANOTHER WORLD in 1972. Photo credit: Leslie Murray

On CAPITOL, Kelly’s (Jess Walton) drug habit caused her marriage to Trey (Nicholas Walker) to unravel in 1986. Photo credit: CBS

ALL MY CHILDREN’s Mark (Mark LaMura, with Kathleen Noone as Ellen) was dependent on cocaine in the 1980s. Photo credit: ABC

LOVING’s Casey (Paul Anthony Stewart, with Laura Wright as Ally) sought treatment in 1995 after becoming addicted to drugs. Photo credit: ABC Photo Archives