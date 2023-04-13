Defunct Soaps: Characters Who Battled Addiction

Pat (Beverly Penberthy) spiraled into alcholism on ANOTHER WORLD in 1972.
Photo credit: Leslie Murray
On CAPITOL, Kelly’s (Jess Walton) drug habit caused her marriage to Trey (Nicholas Walker) to unravel in 1986.
ALL MY CHILDREN’s Mark (Mark LaMura, with Kathleen Noone as Ellen) was dependent on cocaine in the 1980s.
LOVING’s Casey (Paul Anthony Stewart, with Laura Wright as Ally) sought treatment in 1995 after becoming addicted to drugs.
Photo credit: ABC Photo Archives
Meth had a hold on Alison (Marnie Schulenberg) on AS THE WORLD TURNS in 2007.