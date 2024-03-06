DAYS OF OUR LIVES's Most Romantic March Moments

Don (Jed Allan) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) got engaged in 1978 and planned to wed that year, but Marlena called off the ceremony because someone was threatening to jump off the roof of the hotel. (That someone turned out to be Don’s troubled daughter, Donna.) They finally exchanged, “I do’s” on March 6, 1979, and headed off for a honeymoon in California. Photo credit: NBC

After Hope (Kristian Alfonso) was hospitalized, Neil told Bo (Peter Reckell) she needed something specific to focus on to speed up her recovery. That was the impetus Bo needed to finally commit to her. Bo slipped an engagement ring on Hope’s finger, told her he loved her, and asked her to marry him on March 1, 1985. Of course, Hope said yes, and the couple sealed things with a kiss. Photo credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC

After a counseling session with Kimberly and haunting flashbacks of being raped, Adrienne (Judi Evans) sat on a park bench crying. Justin (Wally Kurth) happened by, asked what was wrong, and offered her a handkerchief to dry her tears on March 31, 1987. Adrienne declined, requesting she be left alone. Justin obliged, but left his handkerchief behind. It was the beginning of a relationship that would endure for decades.

After getting caught in the rain, Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) took refuge in the Kiriakis stables on March 5, 2001. Philip laid out some blankets on top of the hay, and the pair cuddled beneath them. Philip professed his love to Chloe, who was too nervous to admit her feelings. Yet, once they began kissing and undressing, Chloe told Philip not to stop, and they made love for the first time. Photo credit: John Paschal/JPI

John (Drake Hogestyn) planned a surprise wedding for Marlena in Las Vegas on March 27, 2002. After coaxing her to follow him to a special location, John proposed in a medieval costume. Marlena happily accepted, and the pair renewed their vows. John pledged his entire life to repairing and restoring their marriage, while Marlena professed her devotion to John, vowing to never give up on their love. Philip and Belle (Kirsten Storms) were there to congratulate them. Photo credit: Jesse Grant/JPI

The bantering and bickering between Victor (John Aniston) and Maggie (Suzanner Rogers) took an unexpected turn on March 10, 2011. When Victor told Maggie to stay out of his problems with Brady, she noted that she couldn’t ignore a situation involving someone she loved. Victor countered by planting a passionate kiss on the fiery redhead. It was the moment Maggie realized she had genuine feelings for Victor. Photo credit: John Paschal/jpistudios.com

Having overcome numerous obstacles, Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Kate Mansi) finally wed on March 15, 2016. During their vows Abigail explained that their story had not been perfect, but that their love was bigger than both of them. Chad, in turn, noted that Abigail had made him the richest man in the world by giving him love and a real family. After the priest pronounced them husband and wife, the pair kissed and their guests rushed to congratulate them. Photo credit: Johnson/jpistudios.com