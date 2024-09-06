Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery For September 9: Love and Terror

Brady (Eric Martsolf, r.) seems determined to suffer and Justin's (Wally Kurth) news throws him for a loop. Will he refuse to walk out the door to freedom? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Poor Holly (Ashley Puzemis) has had her world turned upside down with the news that Eric (Greg Vaughan) was the drunk driver who killed her father. Eric has wanted to be the one to break the news but she already knows. Will she listen to anything he has to say now? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Tate (Leo Howard, l.) can't fool his grandfather John (Drake Hogestyn). He knows that something is wrong. Will Grandpa John have wise words to make Tate feel better? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas, r.) is getting even more desperate now that Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) is starting to remember the night of the hit-and-run drunk driving accident that has put her in a wheelchair. Will she really kill her? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Hopefully this is a current shot and not Xander (Paul Telfer) remembering better times with his wife. Sarah has to be safe and sound, right? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Xander has a word with one of his favorite women, his mother-in-law, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers). They are both very worried about Sarah. Will they be working together to lift her spirits. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Ava (Tamara Braun) and Brady have some words outside of the Brady Pub. Are these two starting to really become friends? We can't imagine Kristen will like that. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Is Ava really back working at The Brady Pub now that she's no longer at DiMera Enterprises? Is Justin there to unwind or does he have a favor to ask of Ava regarding Brady? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Justin has a lot of concerns about Brady even if he is no longer in the hot seat at the Salem Police Department — at the moment. Will Maggie reach out to Brady? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com