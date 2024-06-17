Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery for June 18: Memories and A Big Return

Oh my. Were Chad (Billy Flynn, r.) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) talking about Abby possibly being alive when Jack (Matthew Ashford) arrives? Is that how he thwarts their investigation? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

While teasers said that Leo talks with Marlena (Deidre Hall), it looks like Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) is also on her dance card. Is he talking with her about his feelings for Theresa or perhaps about her? Does he trust the woman he claims to love? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Speaking of Leo (Greg Rikaart), he runs into Theresa (Emily O'Brien) in Horton Square. Will there be any talk about how she looks so familiar? What are these two schemers up to? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Alex makes it to the square to meet up with Theresa. Will he have more to share with her about his meeting with Marlena or was this discussion they had what drives him to see her in the first place? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Game knows game could be what Bonnie (Judi Evans) is saying to Theresa and she would certainly be right. But will Bonnie figure out Theresa's end game or be pulled into a scheme to remind her of her (not) so glorious past? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Bonnie will quickly move on to spending time with Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). Justin's wife is definitely Team Xarah despite his past clowning around with her...so to speak. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Is it a victory for Sarah? Either way, she seems very happy to be with her man Xander (Paul Telfer), who is probably just as happy to see a smile on his lovely fiancée's face. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

It's a wonderful reunion (hopefully) for Jack and Julie. Will he confront her with something he may have overheard or does he need to catch her up on what Jennifer is up to these days — and why she doesn't seem to be with him at the moment. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers, l.) seems to finally be awake after that "mild" sedative her doctor daughter gave her after the whole Konstantin fiasco. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Xander also wants to make sure his once-and-future mother-in-law is okay after her ordeal. Does he tell her he's the one who got rid of her murderous groom once and for all so their combined nightmare is finally over? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Hopefully Maggie, unlike so many others, tells Xander how grateful she is for his ending Konstantin once and for all. Someone needs to show some gratitude for his taking care of business, right?!