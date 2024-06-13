Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery for June 14: Shockers and Big Decisions

Chad (Billy Flynn) has some huge news about Abigail to drop on Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) — news that Clyde blurted out to him. Does Chad really believe it? Could Clyde be telling the truth? Julie probably has an opinion or two on it. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Uh oh, it looks like Thomas (Cary Christopher) may have overheard the two talking and if that happens, it could be very confusing for the young boy. Returning from the dead is tough for an adult to comprehend, never mind someone of Thomas's young age.

At least Chad will take the time to talk things out with his son. But does Chad understand it enough to help his son?

Stefan (Brandon Barash) is helping himself to the DiMera safe. Will he find the DNA results that EJ stored in there many months ago? If so, that could be a game changer in their ongoing sibling rivalry.

It's a warm moment for Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) as they meet up at The Brady Pub. Are they there to share their news or perhaps to grab a quick meal?

Well this is a surprising pairing in Horton Town Square. Abe (James Reynolds, l.) will surely have some words for EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) over his attempt to get Paulina kicked out of the mayor's office. Will EJ be his usual arrogant self or will Abe's words actually make him sheepish?

One person EJ is never sheepish around is his sister Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). Is she there to twist the knife in her fired brother's back, or could she be playing nice to throw him off her true agenda, whatever that may be at the moment?

Abe and Paulina (Jackée Harry) are having an important talk and Paulina looks intent on making her point. Are they discussing EJ and his latest attempt to oust her from office? Or is this about Chanel?

Speaking of Chanel, she pays her mom a visit to update her on what's next for her and Johnny. How will Paulina react to this news? Will she be supportive or will she try to change her daughter's mind?

Something on the computer has Paulina ready to spring into action. She is surely wheeling and dealing to try to get the best outcome for her. Will she succeed?

Kristen and Stefan regroup and compare notes on what they've managed to accomplish today. Should EJ be worried? Two DiMeras against one does seem a bit worrisome, right?