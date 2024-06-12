Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery for June 13: Big Worries and Huge Threats

On Days of our Lives Thursday, June 13, spoilers tease that Rafe (Galen Gering) grills Clyde (James Read) about his misdeeds. The top cop has been itching to get his hands on Clyde, if for no other reason than to find out what he knows about Li Shin’s (Remington Hoffman) murder so he can clear his sister. Also, Johnny (Carson Boatman) finally tells Chanel (Raven Bowens) about a new job offer. Will she be willing to give up everything she’s done in Salem — her business, friends, her family — to help him follow his Hollywood dream? Click on the gallery to see a sneak peek of the upcoming Salem action.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Looks like the prodigal son returns, but don't expect Kate (Lauren Koslow) to not have a lot of questions for Lucas (Bryan Dattilo, r.) since he disappeared on her. Lucas has a lot to catch his mom and Roman (Josh Taylor) up on after his Montana adventure.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Kate will probably lay into Lucas for not updating her sooner. He could have returned her calls at any time and put her mind at ease. But all's well that ends well, right? Does this mean that Lucas is finally free?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Johnny (Carson Boatman) has something big to tell his wife and thankfully Marlena convinced him to tell Chanel (Raven Bowens) everything about his new job offer. How will Chanel take the news? Will she appreciate a fresh start away from her mama drama?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Does talking with Chanel finalize Johnny's decision? Is he calling the production company that offered him the job to give them his answer?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Chad (Billy Flynn, l.) is somehow allowed in with the prisoner. Clyde (James Read) was trying to save his own skin when he told Chad his wife is still alive but was it the truth? Clyde may want to rethink playing with the mind of a DiMera.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Because Chad is capable of being his father's son. Stefano would never stand for someone like Clyde keeping anything from him and neither will Chad, it seems. Will he get any answers out of Clyde?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Rafe (Galen Gering) also wants answers from Clyde. He's determined to help get Gabi out of prison and he thinks Clyde may be able to help with that. But the bigger question is, what is he willing to trade to get Clyde's help on this?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Will Roman be able to calm Kate down? She was really worried about Lucas. Then again, perhaps she's needing to comfort him about Eric, who has just moved back home after having to turn Jude over to EJ and Nicole. Their kids may be well into adulthood, but that doesn't stop these two from worrying.
