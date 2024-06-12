Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery for June 13: Big Worries and Huge Threats

Looks like the prodigal son returns, but don't expect Kate (Lauren Koslow) to not have a lot of questions for Lucas (Bryan Dattilo, r.) since he disappeared on her. Lucas has a lot to catch his mom and Roman (Josh Taylor) up on after his Montana adventure. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Kate will probably lay into Lucas for not updating her sooner. He could have returned her calls at any time and put her mind at ease. But all's well that ends well, right? Does this mean that Lucas is finally free? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Johnny (Carson Boatman) has something big to tell his wife and thankfully Marlena convinced him to tell Chanel (Raven Bowens) everything about his new job offer. How will Chanel take the news? Will she appreciate a fresh start away from her mama drama? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Does talking with Chanel finalize Johnny's decision? Is he calling the production company that offered him the job to give them his answer? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Chad (Billy Flynn, l.) is somehow allowed in with the prisoner. Clyde (James Read) was trying to save his own skin when he told Chad his wife is still alive but was it the truth? Clyde may want to rethink playing with the mind of a DiMera. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Because Chad is capable of being his father's son. Stefano would never stand for someone like Clyde keeping anything from him and neither will Chad, it seems. Will he get any answers out of Clyde? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Rafe (Galen Gering) also wants answers from Clyde. He's determined to help get Gabi out of prison and he thinks Clyde may be able to help with that. But the bigger question is, what is he willing to trade to get Clyde's help on this? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com