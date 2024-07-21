Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery for July 22: Wedding Daze Blows Up Lives

On the Monday, July 22 episode of Days of our Lives, spoilers tease that a surprise guest crashes the double wedding — Xander’s (Paul Telfer) mother. What will Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) do? Alex’s (Robert Scott Wilson) world is turned upside down while Theresa’s (Emily O’Brien) worst nightmare comes true. Lastly, Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Ava (Tamara Braun) commiserate over their breakups. Click on the gallery to see a sneak peek of the upcoming Salem action, and to find out how Telfer feels about his character’s mother arriving in Salem, click here.
1 of 11
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Salem weddings are never dull and this one is no exception. Andrew (Colton Little, r.) may have gotten more than he bargained for when he thought he was simply walking his sister down the aisle to her happily ever after. Luckily, Paul (Christopher Sean) is there by his side.
2 of 11
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
You can always count on Leo (Greg Rikaart, r.) to lighten the mood, as he brings cake to both Paul and Sonny (Zach Tinker). Will either want to taste the Sweet Bits creation?
3 of 11
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Theresa (Emily O'Brien) tried so hard to keep Xander's mother away from the wedding. Will all her secrets come tumbling out now? Teasers do say her worst nightmare comes true....
4 of 11
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
At least Justin (Wally Kurth) and Alex made up before the wedding so he could still officiate his part of the ceremony. Bonnie (Judi Evans) tried to hard to pull off this double wedding to bring the family closer together.
5 of 11
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Xander (Paul Telfer) looks shocked by what he sees. He knew his mother was invited but he never expected her to actually show up, especially since she never sent her RSVP. Maggie (Suzanne Rogers, l.) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) are there for support.
6 of 11
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) interrupts her son Xander's wedding to Sarah as Maggie looks on. Will Theresa be able to do damage control?
7 of 11
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Fiona takes in the sight of her son Xander as Sarah looks on. She wanted to meet his mother for a long time. Will she end up regretting that?
8 of 11
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Sarah has some encouraging words for her love while her mother looks on. Will she be able to keep him anchored as his world starts to spiral?
9 of 11
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Exes and ohs... as Stephanie (Abigail Klein) takes a moment to talk with former boyfriend Alex (Robert Scott Wilson). Where is Theresa during all of this and what exactly is happening here?
10 of 11
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Uh oh. It doesn't look good for Theresa as Alex sticks a finger in her face. Is he giving her a stern talking-to or is he strictly trying to accentuate a point. Is this the moment his world turns upside down?
11 of 11
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Sonny, Bonnie and Justin are there for Alex, no matter how big a jerk he has been lately. They love him and want to help him through things. Will he let them?
Salem weddings are never dull and this one is no exception. Andrew (Colton Little, r.) may have gotten more than he bargained for when he thought he was simply walking his sister down the aisle to her happily ever after. Luckily, Paul (Christopher Sean) is there by his side.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
You can always count on Leo (Greg Rikaart, r.) to lighten the mood, as he brings cake to both Paul and Sonny (Zach Tinker). Will either want to taste the Sweet Bits creation?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Theresa (Emily O'Brien) tried so hard to keep Xander's mother away from the wedding. Will all her secrets come tumbling out now? Teasers do say her worst nightmare comes true....
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
At least Justin (Wally Kurth) and Alex made up before the wedding so he could still officiate his part of the ceremony. Bonnie (Judi Evans) tried to hard to pull off this double wedding to bring the family closer together.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Xander (Paul Telfer) looks shocked by what he sees. He knew his mother was invited but he never expected her to actually show up, especially since she never sent her RSVP. Maggie (Suzanne Rogers, l.) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) are there for support.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) interrupts her son Xander's wedding to Sarah as Maggie looks on. Will Theresa be able to do damage control?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Fiona takes in the sight of her son Xander as Sarah looks on. She wanted to meet his mother for a long time. Will she end up regretting that?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Sarah has some encouraging words for her love while her mother looks on. Will she be able to keep him anchored as his world starts to spiral?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Exes and ohs... as Stephanie (Abigail Klein) takes a moment to talk with former boyfriend Alex (Robert Scott Wilson). Where is Theresa during all of this and what exactly is happening here?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Uh oh. It doesn't look good for Theresa as Alex sticks a finger in her face. Is he giving her a stern talking-to or is he strictly trying to accentuate a point. Is this the moment his world turns upside down?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Sonny, Bonnie and Justin are there for Alex, no matter how big a jerk he has been lately. They love him and want to help him through things. Will he let them?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com