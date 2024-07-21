Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery for July 22: Wedding Daze Blows Up Lives

Salem weddings are never dull and this one is no exception. Andrew (Colton Little, r.) may have gotten more than he bargained for when he thought he was simply walking his sister down the aisle to her happily ever after. Luckily, Paul (Christopher Sean) is there by his side. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

You can always count on Leo (Greg Rikaart, r.) to lighten the mood, as he brings cake to both Paul and Sonny (Zach Tinker). Will either want to taste the Sweet Bits creation? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Theresa (Emily O'Brien) tried so hard to keep Xander's mother away from the wedding. Will all her secrets come tumbling out now? Teasers do say her worst nightmare comes true.... Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

At least Justin (Wally Kurth) and Alex made up before the wedding so he could still officiate his part of the ceremony. Bonnie (Judi Evans) tried to hard to pull off this double wedding to bring the family closer together. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Xander (Paul Telfer) looks shocked by what he sees. He knew his mother was invited but he never expected her to actually show up, especially since she never sent her RSVP. Maggie (Suzanne Rogers, l.) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) are there for support. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) interrupts her son Xander's wedding to Sarah as Maggie looks on. Will Theresa be able to do damage control? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Fiona takes in the sight of her son Xander as Sarah looks on. She wanted to meet his mother for a long time. Will she end up regretting that? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Sarah has some encouraging words for her love while her mother looks on. Will she be able to keep him anchored as his world starts to spiral? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Exes and ohs... as Stephanie (Abigail Klein) takes a moment to talk with former boyfriend Alex (Robert Scott Wilson). Where is Theresa during all of this and what exactly is happening here? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Uh oh. It doesn't look good for Theresa as Alex sticks a finger in her face. Is he giving her a stern talking-to or is he strictly trying to accentuate a point. Is this the moment his world turns upside down? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com