Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery for July 19: Reunions and Temptation

Andrew (Colton Little) is back for his sister Theresa's wedding and it looks like he manages to get in some cousin time with Stephanie (Abigail Klein) at their family restaurant — the Brady Pub. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

How wonderful to see Paul (Christopher Sean) showing up for a special occasion in Salem. He arrives at his father's condo but it appears he will walk in on something surprising. All we can say is, welcome back Paul! Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Could this be the sight that Paul saw? Poor Brady (Eric Martsolf) is staring into a glass with vodka. That's a pretty scary thing to see, considering he's an alcoholic who is supposed to be on the wagon. Is Theresa getting remarried hitting him that hard? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Paul finds his half-brother at the condo and the two have a talk. Brady doesn't have his father to turn to right now since he's in Greece, so it's wonderful that Paul is there to help him in his time of need. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

It's a moving brotherly moment as the two men embrace. Brady obviously needed his brother and thankfully he was there at the right time to hug it out. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Why is Uncle Roman (Josh Taylor) on the phone while his nephew Andrew is there, waiting to talk with him? Could he be on the phone with Andrew's mom, his sister Kimberly? No matter, we imagine it must be important. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Ah, now there's a moment that's good to see as the two men hug. It's always good to see more Bradys in town and Andrew is a sight for sore eyes. It's a good bet that Roman thinks so too. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Leo (Greg Rikaart, l.) has been working for Xander (Paul Telfer) for a while now at The Spectator but today is Xander's wedding day. Why is he with Leo? Is he asking for fashion advice? Leo is a snappy dresser. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com