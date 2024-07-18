Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery for July 19: Reunions and Temptation

On the Friday, July 19 episode of Days of our Lives, spoilers tease that Justin (Wally Kurth) and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) have words. Things have been pretty tense lately, what with Alex treating the man who raised him as some random cousin instead of someone he owes so much to in gratitude. Also, Xander (Paul Telfer) gives his former best friend (who he blackmailed into selling him his newspaper) Jack (Matthew Ashford) a gift. Will this help mend things? Paul (Christopher Sean) finds his half-brother Brady (Eric Martsolf) in a vulnerable situation. Will he be able to help him through this tough situation? Lastly, the double wedding between Xander and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Alex and Theresa (Emily O’Brien) begins. Click on the gallery to see a sneak peek of the upcoming Salem action and watch the promo for the week here.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Andrew (Colton Little) is back for his sister Theresa's wedding and it looks like he manages to get in some cousin time with Stephanie (Abigail Klein) at their family restaurant — the Brady Pub.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
How wonderful to see Paul (Christopher Sean) showing up for a special occasion in Salem. He arrives at his father's condo but it appears he will walk in on something surprising. All we can say is, welcome back Paul!
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Could this be the sight that Paul saw? Poor Brady (Eric Martsolf) is staring into a glass with vodka. That's a pretty scary thing to see, considering he's an alcoholic who is supposed to be on the wagon. Is Theresa getting remarried hitting him that hard?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Paul finds his half-brother at the condo and the two have a talk. Brady doesn't have his father to turn to right now since he's in Greece, so it's wonderful that Paul is there to help him in his time of need.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
It's a moving brotherly moment as the two men embrace. Brady obviously needed his brother and thankfully he was there at the right time to hug it out.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Why is Uncle Roman (Josh Taylor) on the phone while his nephew Andrew is there, waiting to talk with him? Could he be on the phone with Andrew's mom, his sister Kimberly? No matter, we imagine it must be important.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Ah, now there's a moment that's good to see as the two men hug. It's always good to see more Bradys in town and Andrew is a sight for sore eyes. It's a good bet that Roman thinks so too.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Leo (Greg Rikaart, l.) has been working for Xander (Paul Telfer) for a while now at The Spectator but today is Xander's wedding day. Why is he with Leo? Is he asking for fashion advice? Leo is a snappy dresser.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Will this be an awkward reunion for former best pals Xander and Jack (Matthew Ashford)? After all, it wasn't that long ago that Xander and Jack's daughter Gwen blackmailed Jack for ownership of his newspaper — the one that Xander still currently runs.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com