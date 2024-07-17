Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery for July 18: Caught In The Act

On the Thursday, July 18 episode of Days of our Lives, spoilers tease that Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) threatens to end Tate (Leo Howard) and Holly’s (Ashley Puzemis) summer plans when she catches the teens together. Will they be able to talk her out of revenge? Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) is surprised by Justin’s (Wally Kurth) kind gesture. Will his attitude toward the man who raised him (and is really his father) improve? Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) look forward to their impending wedding. Click on the gallery to see a sneak peek of the upcoming Salem action and watch the promo for the week here.
It appears that Brady (Eric Martsolf) continues to give Theresa (Emily O'Brien) a hard time. But is this about marrying Alex or is it about their son, Tate? They were on the same page about sending him away to a sports camp. Are they still?
Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) is so enthralled by Theresa, he doesn't seem to notice Brady looking completely irritated by the sight. But is this jealousy or does Brady think the man is clueless that his bride-to-be is really after his money?
It looks like Brady wasn't able to rain on their parade as Theresa and Alex bask in their love as their wedding ceremony approaches. Will this be the one wedding in Salem that will go off without a hitch?
Holly (Ashley Puzemis) and Tate (Leo Howard) are finally able to enjoy some alone time with each other, as they give in to their feelings for each other. The two teens are happy to be together.
Tate and Holly are young and in love and enjoy the chance to be with each other without their parents breathing down their necks about seeing each other. With his parents thinking he's away at the summer sports camp, it's kept them off their folks' radar. Note the pictures of Alice and Tom Horton on the wall.
Uh oh, trouble has arrived in the form of Sophia (Madelyn Kientz). She knows these two aren't allowed to see each other. Will they be able to talk her out of spilling their secret?
Justin (Wally Kurth) has been hurting ever since the (fake) "news" was revealed that he isn't Alex's biological father. Alex hasn't made it easy, treating the man who raised him like he is nothing but that hasn't deterred Justin. He now has a special gift for Alex on his wedding day. Will this thaw the ice that has been flowing in Alex's veins?
