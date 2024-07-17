Days of our Lives Spoilers Gallery for July 18: Caught In The Act

It appears that Brady (Eric Martsolf) continues to give Theresa (Emily O'Brien) a hard time. But is this about marrying Alex or is it about their son, Tate? They were on the same page about sending him away to a sports camp. Are they still? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) is so enthralled by Theresa, he doesn't seem to notice Brady looking completely irritated by the sight. But is this jealousy or does Brady think the man is clueless that his bride-to-be is really after his money? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

It looks like Brady wasn't able to rain on their parade as Theresa and Alex bask in their love as their wedding ceremony approaches. Will this be the one wedding in Salem that will go off without a hitch? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Holly (Ashley Puzemis) and Tate (Leo Howard) are finally able to enjoy some alone time with each other, as they give in to their feelings for each other. The two teens are happy to be together. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Tate and Holly are young and in love and enjoy the chance to be with each other without their parents breathing down their necks about seeing each other. With his parents thinking he's away at the summer sports camp, it's kept them off their folks' radar. Note the pictures of Alice and Tom Horton on the wall. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Uh oh, trouble has arrived in the form of Sophia (Madelyn Kientz). She knows these two aren't allowed to see each other. Will they be able to talk her out of spilling their secret? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com