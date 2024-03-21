DAYS OF OUR LIVES Rewind: Stephanie's Ill-Fated Love Life

Upon returning to Salem in 2006 Stephanie (then-Shayna Rose) was immediately drawn to Max (Darin Brooks). The pair bonded over their affinity for race car driving and both participated in the Salem Grand Prix. Although the pair dated, Max realized his feelings for Chelsea were stronger. He ended things with Stephanie, and she left town for a new job. Photo credit: Evans Ward/jpistudios.com

When Stephanie (then-Shelley Hennig) resurfaced in May 2007, she was soon joined by her new boyfriend, Jeremy (Trevor Donovan). Unfortunately, he turned out to be abusive and had a shady past and present. His new airline business, Touch the Sky, turned out to be a front for smuggling young women into the US. When the truth was exposed, Jeremy left Stephanie and town to avoid the police. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

After being drugged and date-raped by Ford in 2007, Stephanie reconnected with Max, who helped her through the ordeal. The reunited duo grew closer and made love in 2008. Stephanie even helped Max track down his sister, Melanie. Sadly, the two women quickly became adversaries. When Stephanie turned Melanie in to the cops for a crime she’d committed, and angry Max broke up with her. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

Upon taking an internship at Titan in 2008, Stephanie struck up a friendship with Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson). Their association turned to romance, and the duo got engaged in 2009. However, after Stephanie ended up collateral damage in the Kiriakis/DiMera feud and got kidnapped, she insisted Philip break ties with his father. Philip refused, and they broke up. The pair briefly reconciled, but when Stephanie learned that Philip had had sex with Melanie, she ended things between them permanently. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

In 2009, Stephanie became focused on Nathan (Mark Hapka), a new doctor who was hung up on Melanie. Stephanie plotted to keep the pair apart, even tearing up a love letter that Melanie had written to Nathan. Eventually, Melanie and Philip married, and Stephanie and Nathan moved in together. When Stephanie found out Philip had a fling with Chloe, who turned up pregnant, she coaxed a friend at the hospital to change the paternity test results. Stephanie’s scheme was exposed, and Nathan left her. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

When Stephanie (Abigail Klein) moved home to Salem in 2022, she immediately caught the attention of Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), who was convinced he’d found his dream girl. Although Stephanie was initially uninterested, she gave in to his charms and they began dating. Unfortunately, Alex’s jealousy destroyed their relationship in 2023: He intercepted a call from Chad (Billy Flynn) by turning off Stephanie’s phone, unaware that Chad was calling to tell Stephanie her mother was dying. Upon discovering what Alex had done, Stephanie dumped him. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Chad (Billy Flynn) consoled Stephanie over her mother’s “death” and breakup with Alex in 2023. Their friendship turned to romance, and Chad’s children welcomed her into their lives with open arms. The couple moved in together, but when Stephanie questioned when they’d take the next step in their relationship, Chad pulled back. He realized he’d moved on too quickly after Abigail’s death, and ended things with Stephanie. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com