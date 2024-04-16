DAYS OF OUR LIVES Rewind: Memorable Teen Recasts

Hope Williams: Tammy Taylor’s Hope was sent off to boarding school in 1982, when the character returned in 1983 daytime newcomer Kristian Alfonso took over the role. It was the former model’s big break, after a small role in the film THE STAR MAKER, and she ran with it. Under Alfonso’s direction Hope emerged as a top Salem heroine and skyrocketed to daytime fame as part of the legendary Bo-Hope coupling. Photo credit: Gary Null/NBC

Carrie Brady: In a surprise move, daytime newcomer Tracy Middendorf replaced Christie Clark as Carrie Brady in January 1992, when the soap decided to mature the teen character. However, before the year was over, the DAYS brass realized the move had been a mistake and summoned Clark back that December. Upon her return, Clark was thrust into the center of the front burner Carrie/Austin/Sami triangle, which played out for years. Photo credit: NBC

Chelsea Brady: Mandy Musgrave debuted as Chelsea “Benson” in 2004, the character who was eventually revealed to be Bo and Billie’s believed dead daughter, Georgia. The actress left DAYS in 2005 upon landing a lead in the primetime series SOUTH OF NOWHERE, and Rachel Melvin was quickly hired to take over the part. Melvin thrived as the rebellious Chelsea Brady from 2005 to 2009, enjoying an initial romance with Max (Darin Brooks). However, her most notable story was driving the car that accidentally struck and killed her half-brother, Zack. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

Philip Kiriakis: Brandon Tyler barely got his feet wet as Philip Kiriakis, having portrayed the character for two short months between October and December 1999. Realizing he didn’t fit the bill as the spoiled rich son of Victor and Kate, the show replaced him with Jay Kenneth Johnson by the year’s end. Johnson was the perfect fit as Philip, confident, charming and a bit devious, and became part of the acclaimed Philip, Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Brady (then Kyle Lowder) triangle during his initial 1999 to 2002 DAYS run. Photo credit: Aaron Montgomery/JPI

Belle Black: After a five-year run as Belle Black and being part of the wildly popular “Shelle” (Shawn and Belle) pairing, Kirsten Storms opted not to renew her contract in 2004, in part because her pilot for the series CLUBHOUSE had been picked up. When the soap’s first attempt at a recast, Charity Rahmer, failed, Martha Madison was hired to assume the role. Madison slowly became a hit with fans from 2004 to 2008, developing a sweet chemistry with both Jason Cook and Brandon Beemer’s versions of Shawn. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

Will Horton: Reintroduced as a teen character by Dylan Patton in 2009, the role of Will Horton was recast the very next year with Chandler Massey. Massey guided Will through troubled romances with Mia and Gabi, struggles about his sexuality, and eventual decision to come out as gay. In the process, he won three consecutive daytime Emmys for Outstanding Younger Actor in a drama series (2012-2014) and helped create the beloved Will-Sonny pairing. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

Gabi Hernandez: Gabriela Rodriguez debuted as Rafe’s sister, Gabi, in 2009, but by 2010 Camila Banus had assumed the role. Banus, who had previously played Lola on ONE LIFE TO LIVE, effortlessly acclimated to the role and made it her own. She transformed the originally sweet teen into a spicy young woman, and along the way became a mother and a murderer. The character’s wild roller coaster ride ended in 2023, when Banus opted to exit the show, and Gabi was sent back to prison. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com