DAYS OF OUR LIVES Rewind: Lucas's Perilous Predicaments

After shooting Franco to save Kate’s life in 1998, Lucas got caught up in his mother’s plot to frame Sami (Alison Sweeney) for the murder. The guilt weighed on Lucas for months. He finally ‘fessed up to the truth on the day Sami was being executed for the crime in 1999. Luckily, Lucas got off scot-free after Kate arranged for a dying man to sign a false confession to his crime. Photo credit: AARON MONTGOMERY/JPI

In 2001 a drunken Lucas passed out in the Kiriakis mansion, after a drugged Kate set the place ablaze. Although he was rescued, Lucas was in horrific shape. He suffered severe burns, was put on a ventilator, and slipped into a coma. While Kate was overwhelmed with guilt and grief, Victor had his stepson moved to a private facility for long-term care and extensive plastic surgery. Miraculously, Lucas returned to Salem fully healed in 2002. Photo credit: Jesse Grant/JPI

Lucas, Shawn, Brady (then-Kyle Lowder, l.) and Rex (Eric Winter) parachuted into a war zone to rescue the MIA Philip in 2005, unaware that he was being held hostage by Andre. "Stan" (really Sami in disguise) led the men into a trap, where they were captured and reunited with Philip, and Lucas shot Stan/Sami in the process. Ultimately, the Marines saved group, who all returned to Salem safely. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

A ski trip with Sami turned into a near-death experience for Lucas in 2006, when the pair got caught in a blizzard and took refuge in an empty cabin. After the couple made love and recommitted to one another, the roof collapsed, pinning Lucas under a beam. Sami sought help from EJ, who was fleeing from the police and agreed to save Lucas — if she had sex with him. Sami had no choice but to oblige. After, EJ lifted the fallen beam off of an unconscious Lucas and split, while Sami got Lucas to the hospital. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

Stefano blackmailed Sami to get her to end her marriage to Lucas and marry EJ in 2007, promising it would put an end to the DiMera/Brady vendetta. Sami begrudgingly agreed, despite a livid Lucas’s objections. Several shots were fired on the pair’s wedding day, one hitting and nearly killing the groom. Lucas took responsibility for the crime and was sent to Statesville prison. (Years later, it was revealed that Will was actually the shooter, and Lucas had taken the rap to protect his son.) Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com