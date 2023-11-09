DAYS OF OUR LIVES Celebrates Its 58th Anniversary

DAYS OF OUR LIVES, which turned 58 on November 8, marked the special occasion with a festive on-set celebration.
Cast members posed on set alongside Executive Producer Ken Corday.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Stephen Nichols (Steve) and Corday were all smiles.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Deidre Hall (Marlena) was on hand to mark the occasion.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Brandon Barash (Jake, l.), Greg Vaughan (Eric) and Tamara Braun (Ava) were in a festive mood.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Blake Berris (Everett) and Abigail Klein (Stephanie) helped themselves to a sweet treat.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
