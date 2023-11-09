Ken Corday, Deidre Hall

PHOTOS

DAYS OF OUR LIVES Celebrates Its 58th Anniversary

Ken Corday, Deidre Hall

Credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

DAYS OF OUR LIVES, which turned 58 on November 8, marked the special occasion with a festive on-set celebration.

Cast members posed on set alongside Executive Producer Ken Corday.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Stephen Nichols (Steve) and Corday were all smiles.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Deidre Hall (Marlena) was on hand to mark the occasion.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Brandon Barash (Jake, l.), Greg Vaughan (Eric) and Tamara Braun (Ava) were in a festive mood.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Blake Berris (Everett) and Abigail Klein (Stephanie) helped themselves to a sweet treat.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

