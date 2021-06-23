Tamara Braun

DAYS Faves Celebrated The 48th Annual Daytime Emmys

Tamara Braun

Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Outstanding Younger Performer nominee Victoria Konefal (Ciara)

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Jackée Harry (Paulina)  

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Robert Scott Wilson (Ben)

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Outstanding Supporting Actress nominee Tamara Braun (Ava)
Outstanding Guest Performer nominee Cady McClain (ex-Jennifer)

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Outstanding Guest Performer nominee Victoria Platt (ex-Amanda)

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Deidre Hall (Marlena)

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Outstanding Lead Actor nominee Wally Kurth (Justin)

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

