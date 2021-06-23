DAYS Faves Celebrated The 48th Annual Daytime Emmys

Credit: Kathy Hutchins/ShutterstockView gallery 8
1 of 8
Outstanding Younger Performer nominee Victoria Konefal (Ciara)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
2 of 8
Jackée Harry (Paulina)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
3 of 8
Robert Scott Wilson (Ben)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
4 of 8
Outstanding Supporting Actress nominee Tamara Braun (Ava)
5 of 8
Outstanding Guest Performer nominee Cady McClain (ex-Jennifer)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
6 of 8
Outstanding Guest Performer nominee Victoria Platt (ex-Amanda)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
7 of 8
Deidre Hall (Marlena)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
8 of 8
Outstanding Lead Actor nominee Wally Kurth (Justin)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Outstanding Younger Performer nominee Victoria Konefal (Ciara)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Jackée Harry (Paulina)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Robert Scott Wilson (Ben)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Outstanding Supporting Actress nominee Tamara Braun (Ava)
Outstanding Guest Performer nominee Cady McClain (ex-Jennifer)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Outstanding Guest Performer nominee Victoria Platt (ex-Amanda)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Deidre Hall (Marlena)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Outstanding Lead Actor nominee Wally Kurth (Justin)
Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock