DAYS Faves Celebrate The Daytime Emmys

The stars of DAYS celebrated the Daytime Emmys with an on set party.
Deidre Hall (Marlena) and Drake Hogestyn (John) were all smiles.
Photo credit: JPI
Tamara Braun (Ava) celebrated her Outstanding Supporting Actress nomination with on-screen Hernandez sibs Galen Gering (Rafe) and Camila Banus (Gabi).
Photo credit: JPI
Stephen Nichols (Steve) and Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) made the rounds.
Photo credit: JPI
James Reynolds (Abe) Jackée Harry (Paulina) were in attendance.
Photo credit: JPI
