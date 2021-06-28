DAYS

The stars of DAYS celebrated the Daytime Emmys with an on set party.

DAYS Faves Celebrate The Daytime Emmys
Deidre Hall (Marlena) and Drake Hogestyn (John) were all smiles.

Tamara Braun (Ava) celebrated her Outstanding Supporting Actress nomination with on-screen Hernandez sibs Galen Gering (Rafe) and Camila Banus (Gabi).

Stephen Nichols (Steve) and Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) made the rounds.

James Reynolds (Abe) Jackée Harry (Paulina) were in attendance.

