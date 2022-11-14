Days of our Lives Season 2022

PHOTOS

DAYS Faves At A Day of DAYS Fan Event

Credit: Peacock

View gallery 20

DAYS Faves At A Day of DAYS Fan Event
1 of 20
Close gallery
Deidre Hall (Marlena) and Drake Hogestyn (John)

Photo credit: Peacock

George DelHoyo (Orpheus), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) and Stephen Nichols (Steve)

Photo credit: Soul B Photos/Shutterstock

Billy Flynn (Chad, l.) and Greg Rikaart (Leo)

Photo credit: Peacock

Abigail Klein (Stephanie) and Robert Scott Wilson (Alex)

Photo credit: AFF/JG/Steven Bergman

Dan Feuerriegel (EJ)

Photo credit: Soul B Photos/Shutterstock

The Day Players (from l.) Brandon Barash (Stefan), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Wally Kurth (Justin) and Carson Boatman (Johnny)

Photo credit: Peacock

Stacy Haiduk (Kristen/Susan, l.) and Tina Huang (Melinda)

Photo credit: Jim Warren

Greg Vaughan (Eric) and Arianne Zucker (Nicole)

Photo credit: Soul B Photos/Shutterstock

Patrika Darbo (Nancy, l.) and Judi Evans (Bonnie)

Photo credit: Soul B Photos/Shutterstock

Zach Tinker (Sonny) and Raven Bowens (Chanel)

Photo credit: AFF/JG/Steven Bergman

Kyle Lowder (Rex, l.) and Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas)

Photo credit: Jim Warren

Elia Cantu (Jada) and Galen Gering (Rafe)

Photo credit: JPI

Martha Madison (Belle) and Brandon Beemer (Shawn)

Photo credit: JPI

Leann Hunley (Anna) and Thaao Penghlis (Tony)

Photo credit: JPI

Jackée Harry (Paulina) and James Reynolds (Abe)

Photo credit: Soul B Photos/Shuttertock

Paul Telfer (Xander) and Linsey Godfrey (Sarah)

Photo credit: Soul B Photos/Shutterstock

Victoria Grace (Wendy, l.) and Camila Banus (Gabi)

Photo credit: JPI

Remington Hoffman (Li)

Photo credit: JPI

Co-Executive Producer Albert Alarr (l.) and Head Writer Ron Carlivati

Photo credit: JPI

Haiduk, Martsolf and Victoria Konefal (Ciara)

Photo credit: Peacock

Filed Under:
Comments