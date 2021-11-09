DAYS Celebrates 56th Anniversary

The cast of DAYS — including Greg Rikaart (Leo) and James Read (Clyde) — gathered on set for a celebration to mark the show’s 56th anniversary on November 8.
Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), with on-screen husband Stephen Nichols (Steve), complimented thee show’s execs, noting, “They are the kindest most generous people and every day work so hard to make our work environment amazing. I know each and everyone of us on the show never takes this for granted. So many of us have been there for such a long time and we are so close. …so grateful. So cheers to 56 years and more to come! #❤️”
“Happy 56th birthday, @nbcdays
Beyond blessed to be a part of this history. While you see only the actors here, we’re NOTHING without our crew and NOTHING w/o all of YOU…that’s what really keeps them sands a’flowin.” enthused Brandon Barash (Jake), who posed with co-stars Dan Feuerriegel (EJ), Tamara Braun (Ava), Nichols and Suzanne Rogers (Maggie).
Bill and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Doug and Julie) were on hand to celebrate. “What a party! What a joy! What a milestone! Happy 56th Anniversary #Days
! @nbcdays @daysofourlives
,” they tweeted.
Thaao Penghlis (Tony), Executive Producer Ken Corday, Lauren Koslow (Kate) and James Reynolds (Abe) were all smiles.
“56 years! And going strong!!! #Days
,” tweeted Deidre Hall (Marlena) with co-star Robert Scott Wilson (Ben).
The cast gathered for a celebratory photo. Emily O’Brien (Gwen) shared her gratitude on Instagram, posting, “Happy 56 years to Days of Our Lives! I feel incredibly proud to be a part of this legacy show working alongside such remarkable cast & crew! And a big thank you to @dishindays
for delighting me with the best new character award today, what an absolute honor... Grateful to @carlivatiron
for creating such a dynamic and multi-faceted character, I feel so fortunate to be a part of this journey... @nbcdays #daysofourlives #56years #days
”
