DAYS Celebrates 1 Year On Peacock

To mark DAYS’s one-year anniversary on Peacock, the cast enjoyed treats from a Van Leeuwen ice cream truck.
(From l.) Elia Cantu (Jada), Raven Bowens (Chanel), Carson Boatman (Johnny), Abigail Klein (Stephanie), Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) and Bill Hayes (Doug)
Photo credit: JPI
Billy Flynn (Chad) served it up to on-screen love Klein.
Photo credit: JPI
Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) took a turn scooping it up for Greg Vaughan (Eric).
Photo credit: JPI
Klein shared a laugh with on-screen pop Stephen Nichols (Steve).
Photo credit: JPI
