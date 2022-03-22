Classic Soap Tropes - Amnesia

In 1985, DYNASTY amnesiac Fallon (Emma Samms) made her way to California and, calling herself Randall, took up with Miles (Maxwell Caulfield). Photo credit: ABC PHOTO ARCHIVES

ALL MY CHILDREN’s Tad (Michael E. Knight) was rendered amnesiac by a 1990 bridge explosion and came to believe his name was Ted Orsini. Photo credit: ABC

Unable to recall his past after a fiery 1995 car crash, a confused Jake (Tom Eplin) made his way to California and called himself Bunny on ANOTHER WORLD. Photo credit: Barry Morgenstein

While suffering from memory loss in 2004, AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Jack (Michael Park) took up with Julia (Sarah Brown). Photo credit: PGP