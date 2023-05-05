Promo banner Promo banner
Camila Banus (Gabi) on Kyle Richards, 2013 “This was when Gabi was first becoming a model, and they had Kyle Richards as an agent that was coming to scout Gabi. Gabi ended up having a meeting with her at the Brady pub. It was a cute little arc that we had. She was a blast to work with. It was really awesome to see her in the makeup room. She’s such a glam girl, so I loved seeing her meet our makeup artist and talking about all the products that we use. She was enthralled with the process in general of how soaps work and how fast we work. It was nice to kind of be her tour guide on set. I walked her to set and was explaining about all the sets to her and how we work. I remember she couldn’t believe that we were doing so many scenes in one day. I told her that we moved really quickly and that whatever first take she was going to deliver would probably be the one we’d keep. She was definitely shocked. I had seen [RHOBH]; I knew of it and knew Kyle was a big deal on the show. I was like, ‘Well, this is fun, a reality star on our show.’ It was fun that they gave her a talent agent role, because that was perfect for her. She was really curious about DAYS. She was very, not starstruck, but just very excited about being there, going through the process of hair and makeup, and being on a set that wasn’t a reality set. It was cool.”

Eric Martsolf (Brady) on Nate Berkus, 2011 “I remember seeing Nate’s name on the call sheet and getting very excited. I went to my wife, Lisa, and said, ‘Maybe I’ll get to ask his advice on some of the colors of these curtains that we’re picking out, ask whether this couch is going to match this home décor? Is wallpaper a bad thing?’ I had all these questions in mind to ask him about home improvement and never got a chance to ask one. I think I buckled. I froze. I was like, ‘No, be professional. You can’t just all of a sudden ask him about interesting wallpaper.’ Nate was a pleasure. He was extremely well-prepared and glad to be there. I find that the case with most guest stars that come to the soap world. They really do end up enjoying themselves. They always say the same thing: ‘Wow. This is a little hidden gem in the entertainment world. You guys actually enjoy yourselves here.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah. That’s kind of the secret. We enjoy what we do. We’re family here.’ I don’t think he needed one tidbit of advice. That’s one thing that impressed me about him. He came in, was on his mark, knew his lines. He was on his game. He knew what he was doing.”

