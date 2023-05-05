1 of 2

Camila Banus (Gabi) on Kyle Richards, 2013 “This was when Gabi was first becoming a model, and they had Kyle Richards as an agent that was coming to scout Gabi. Gabi ended up having a meeting with her at the Brady pub. It was a cute little arc that we had. She was a blast to work with. It was really awesome to see her in the makeup room. She’s such a glam girl, so I loved seeing her meet our makeup artist and talking about all the products that we use. She was enthralled with the process in general of how soaps work and how fast we work. It was nice to kind of be her tour guide on set. I walked her to set and was explaining about all the sets to her and how we work. I remember she couldn’t believe that we were doing so many scenes in one day. I told her that we moved really quickly and that whatever first take she was going to deliver would probably be the one we’d keep. She was definitely shocked. I had seen [RHOBH]; I knew of it and knew Kyle was a big deal on the show. I was like, ‘Well, this is fun, a reality star on our show.’ It was fun that they gave her a talent agent role, because that was perfect for her. She was really curious about DAYS. She was very, not starstruck, but just very excited about being there, going through the process of hair and makeup, and being on a set that wasn’t a reality set. It was cool.”

