Bold and Beautiful Stars In Hot Summer Photo Shoot

Schools are out around the country, signaling it’s time for love stories that may appeal to those kids. Bold and Beautiful has released a gorgeous gallery from a photo shoot that focuses on the actors who are bringing their hot summer love stories to life.

Jealousy and Hope

What are those stories, you ask? Well, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) has just returned from Paris engaged to Paris (Diamond White), which is a shock to the woman he left behind who still loved him, Hope (Annika Noelle), who is stunned that he could move on so quickly. Will she accept this new relationship or will she fight to rekindle the passionate flame she and Thomas shared?

One person who is very happy about their engagement is Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Things couldn’t be going better if she had planned it herself (did she?) but she may wish she hadn’t interfered in Hope’s personal business. In fact, she should be grateful her brother is back because it’s getting Hope’s mind off Steffi’s husband, Finn (Tanner Novlan). Will Hope focus on getting Thomas back or Finn away from her longtime rival? Where is Liam (Scott Clifton) in this mix?

Father Knows Best

There’s also RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) big romance, which was almost derailed by Zende (Delon de Metz). Will the past continue to toy with the future? There’s also drama with their RJ and Luna’s parents. Will RJ’s folks, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) finally remarry? And what about the drama with Luna’s folks?

Bill (Don Diamont) and Poppy (Romy Park) are basking in the fact they have found each other again as Bill finally gets to be a girl dad. But is he really? Will more drama unfold there? If there is trouble with these two, will Katie (Heather Tom) step forward to mend Bill’s heart? Where will that leave her current love, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor)? Whatever happens, you can bet the Logan sisters — Brooke and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) — will be on hand to support Katie.

Check out all the hot images in this gallery and then let us know which story you’re most excited to see play out this summer.