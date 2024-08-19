Bold And Beautiful Rewind: Taylor's Life In Photos

Hunter Tylo debuted as Dr. Taylor Hayes in 1990 and treated Ridge Forrester’s (then-Ronn Moss) wife, Caroline, for leukemia. After her patient passed, Taylor changed careers to psychiatry and became close with the widower. In 1992, Ridge and Taylor tied the knot. Photo credit: CBS

In 1994, Taylor was presumed killed in a plane accident, but she was actually alive, an amnesiac, living in Morocco with Prince Omar (Kabir Bedi), who she wed. The union was declared invalid in 1995, the same year Taylor returned to L.A. and revealed herself to Ridge, who had married Brooke. Photo credit: Monty Brinton/CBS

Ridge and Taylor remarried in 1998, the same year they celebrated the birth of their son, Thomas. Photo credit: CBS

Taylor was disturbed by burgeoning feelings for therapist Pierce (Paul Satterfield) in 1998. Little did she know, they were the result of hypnotic suggestions issued by Pierce's assistant. Photo credit: John Paschal/jpistudios.com

While pregnant with twins in 1999, Taylor became infected with tuberculosis and almost died while giving birth. She survived, and she and Ridge named daughters Steffy (named after Grandma Stephanie) and Phoebe. Photo credit: JPI

In 2002, Taylor was shot by Sheila and not expected to live. Just before passing, Taylor said good-bye to mother-in-law and best friend Stephanie (Susan Flannery). Photo credit: Aaron Montgomery/JPI

Surprise, Taylor was actually alive! Prince Omar had faked her death. In a dramatic moment in 2005, Taylor and Ridge enjoyed a graveside reunion. Photo credit: Aaron Montgomery/jpistudios.com

In 2006, a tipsy Taylor accidentally ran down and killed Darla (Schae Harrison), Thorne’s wife. For a time, she was jailed for vehicular manslaughter. Photo credit: Aaron Montgomery/jpistudios.com

Thorne (Winsor Harmon) not only forgave Taylor, but they became engaged. However, the 2007 nups were called off when his daughter, Aly, sliced up the bride’s wedding dress. Photo credit: Aaron Montgomery/jpistudios.com

In 2007, she married Ridge’s half brother, Nick Marone (Jack Wagner). They decided to have a child, but since she couldn’t produce viable eggs, the couple attained one from a fertility clinic that was fertilized by Nick and carried by Taylor. After Jack's birth, Taylor was horrified to learn that the egg belonged to Brooke! Photo credit: Aaron Montgomery/jpistudios.com

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) was none too pleased when Taylor and Brooke's son Rick (Kyle Lowder) became romantically involved in 2008. Photo credit: Aaron Montgomery/jpistudios.com

In 2009, Taylor was elated to reconcile with Ridge and they were set to wed in her beach house. But Brooke arrived on horseback and interrupted the vows with news that Thomas and Steffy had manipulated their parents into giving matrimony another shot. The wedding was called off. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

In 2013, Taylor began a romance with her former father-in-law, Eric Forrester (John McCook), and even moved in with him. The relationship ultimately fizzled. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

In 2014, Taylor and Thorne's latest romantic go-round was threatened by the strong disapproval of Aly (Ashlyn Pearce), who harbored great anger toward Taylor over her role in Darla's death. Photo credit: JPI

In 2018, an unhinged Taylor confessed to Bill (Don Diamont) that she was the unknown assailant who had shot him (because she thought he had forced himself on Steffy). Taylor avoided prison because Steffy begged Bill not to turn Taylor in, and he agreed. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Also in 2018, Brooke and Taylor got into a food fight with the wedding cake at Hope and Liam's nuptials. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

In 2019, Taylor shared Steffy’s (Jacqueine MacInnes Wood) joy in becoming a mother for the second time when she adopted a baby girl she named Phoebe, after her late twin. Unbeknownst to the women, the infant was really Hope and Liam’s daughter, Beth, who had supposedly died at birth. Also pictured: Katrina Bowden as Flo. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

In 2021, Taylor (then-Krista Allen) took a break from her missionary work in Africa to visit Steffy and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), as well as her ex-husband, Ridge (now-Thorsten Kaye), for the holidays. Since Ridge was going through a bad patch with Brooke, his kids urged him to reconcile with their mom. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

In 2022, Ridge and Taylor made it to the altar — but the marriage was over before it began when Steffy revealed that Brooke was innocent of the charges that had led Ridge to hastily dump her (turning Thomas in to Child Protective Services). Photo credit: Adam Torgerson/CBS