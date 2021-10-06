Wes Ramsey was born on October 6 in Lexington, KY.
The actor fell in love with theater at the age of 12 and attended the prestigious Juilliard School in New York City.
Wesley’s character on CHARMED, Wyatt Halliwell, was the grandson of Patty Halliwell, the role played by Finola Hughes (Anna).
Ramsey is dating his GH co-star, Laura Wright. They first met on the set of GUIDING LIGHT, where he played Sam and she played Cassie.
He remains friendly with his GUIDING LIGHT sibling, Crystal Chappell (ex-Olivia), noting, “I’d never had a sister before and really loved working with her.”