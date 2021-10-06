Wes Ramsey was born on October 6 in Lexington, KY. Photo credit: ABC

The actor fell in love with theater at the age of 12 and attended the prestigious Juilliard School in New York City. Photo credit: ABC

Wesley’s character on CHARMED, Wyatt Halliwell, was the grandson of Patty Halliwell, the role played by Finola Hughes (Anna). Photo credit: ABC

Ramsey is dating his GH co-star, Laura Wright. They first met on the set of GUIDING LIGHT, where he played Sam and she played Cassie. Photo credit: ABC