Birthday Spotlight: Tricia Cast

Birthday

Credit: Elaine Lee Photography

Tricia Cast was born on November 16 in Long Island, NY.

She won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1992 for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series.

Cast and the late Kristoff St. John (ex-Neil, Y&R) were co-stars on The Bad News Bears.

The actress was bitten by the acting bug when she was a 7-year-old when her dad’s acting class decided to use kids in their production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

The actress lives in Tennesse and still keeps in touch with her former Y&R love interest Thom Bierdz (ex-Phillip).

