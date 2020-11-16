Birthday Spotlight: Tricia Cast

Credit: Elaine Lee PhotographyView gallery 5
Tricia Cast was born on November 16 in Long Island, NY.
She won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1992 for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series.
Cast and the late Kristoff St. John (ex-Neil, Y&R) were co-stars on The Bad News Bears.
The actress was bitten by the acting bug when she was a 7-year-old when her dad’s acting class decided to use kids in their production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.
The actress lives in Tennesse and still keeps in touch with her former Y&R love interest Thom Bierdz (ex-Phillip).
