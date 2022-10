Tina Huang was born on October 28 in Dallas, TX and was raised in New York City. Photo credit: Vince Truspin

Huang attended LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts and went on to study at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. Photo credit: Michael Estrella

The actress is fluent in both Mandarin and Chinese. Photo credit: Michael Estrella

Huang married her high school sweetheart, Mickey Pentecost, on June 18, 2005. Photo credit: Instagram