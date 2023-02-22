Thorsten Kaye

Happy Birthday!

Birthday Spotlight: Thorsten Kaye

Thorsten Kaye

Credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

View gallery 5

Birthday Spotlight: Thorsten Kaye
1 of 5
Close gallery
Thorsten Kaye was born on February 22 in Frankfurt, Germany.

Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Kaye has also starred on ONE LIFE TO LIVE (ex-Patrick, 1995-97), PORT CHARLES (ex-Ian, 2000-03) and ALL MY CHILDREN (ex-Zach, 2004-09, 2010, 2011, 2013).

Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Aside from acting, Kaye enjoys writing, literature, motorcycles and is a huge fan of the hockey team the Detroit Red Wings.

Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Kaye is married to Susan Haskell (ex-Marty, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) and they have two daughters, McKenna, 20, and Marlowe, 16.

Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

The actor moved to the U.S. from London after receiving a track scholarship to the United States International University in San Diego, CA.  

Photo credit: Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Productions Inc.

Filed Under: ,
Comments