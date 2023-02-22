Credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television IncView gallery 5
Thorsten Kaye was born on February 22 in Frankfurt, Germany.
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
Kaye has also starred on ONE LIFE TO LIVE (ex-Patrick, 1995-97), PORT CHARLES (ex-Ian, 2000-03) and ALL MY CHILDREN (ex-Zach, 2004-09, 2010, 2011, 2013).
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
Aside from acting, Kaye enjoys writing, literature, motorcycles and is a huge fan of the hockey team the Detroit Red Wings.
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
Kaye is married to Susan Haskell (ex-Marty, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) and they have two daughters, McKenna, 20, and Marlowe, 16.
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
The actor moved to the U.S. from London after receiving a track scholarship to the United States International University in San Diego, CA.
Photo credit: Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Productions Inc.
