Birthday Spotlight: Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B)

Tanner Novlan was born on April 9 and hails from Paradise Hill, Saskatchewan, Canada. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

The actor wed Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin, B&B) on September 12, 2015 and they welcomed daughter Poppy Marie on July 16, 2019. Photo credit: Instagram

Novlan garnered national attention as the clueless, actor in a Liberty Mutual commercial, where he famously said, “Liberty Biberty.” Photo credit: David Pfiel

Tanner’s mom is a B&B super-fan. Photo credit: CBS