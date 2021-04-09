Birthday Spotlight: Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B)

Tanner Novlan was born on April 9 and hails from Paradise Hill, Saskatchewan, Canada.
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
The actor wed Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin, B&B) on September 12, 2015 and they welcomed daughter Poppy Marie on July 16, 2019.
Novlan garnered national attention as the clueless, actor in a Liberty Mutual commercial, where he famously said, “Liberty Biberty.”
Photo credit: David Pfiel
Tanner’s mom is a B&B super-fan.
The actor landed high-profile roles on MODERN FAMILY, ROSEWELL, NEW MEXICO, the TV rom-com MY BEST FRIEND’S CHRISTMAS and the upcoming PUCKHEADS.
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc