Birthday Spotlight: Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B)
Tanner Novlan was born on April 9 and hails from Paradise Hill, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The actor wed Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin, B&B) on September 12, 2015 and they welcomed daughter Poppy Marie on July 16, 2019.

Novlan garnered national attention as the clueless, actor in a Liberty Mutual commercial, where he famously said, “Liberty Biberty.”

Tanner’s mom is a B&B super-fan.

The actor landed high-profile roles on MODERN FAMILY, ROSEWELL, NEW MEXICO, the TV rom-com MY BEST FRIEND’S CHRISTMAS and the upcoming PUCKHEADS.

