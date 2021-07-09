Birthday Spotlight: Suzanne Rogers (Maggie, DAYS)

Suzanne Rogers was born on July 9 in Midland, MD.
Born Suzanne Crumpler, Rogers changed her name, “because people were having a hard time pronouncing it, spelling it, saying it ... and I got tired of repeating it,” she told Digest, noting that she chose Rogers because she loved Ginger Rogers and was so fond of Roy Rogers and Dale Evans.
She is a former Radio City Rockette.
Rogers worked with Katharine Hepburn in the 1969 musical, Coco, inspired by the life of Coco Chanel.
She won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 1979.