Suzanne Rogers

Happy Birthday!

Birthday Spotlight: Suzanne Rogers (Maggie, DAYS)

Suzanne Rogers

Credit: NBC

View gallery 5

Birthday Spotlight: Suzanne Rogers (Maggie, DAYS)
1 of 5
Close gallery
Suzanne Rogers was born on July 9 in Midland, MD.

Photo credit: NBC

Born Suzanne Crumpler, Rogers changed her name, “because people were having a hard time pronouncing it, spelling it, saying it ... and I got tired of repeating it,” she told Digest, noting that she chose Rogers because she loved Ginger Rogers and was so fond of Roy Rogers and Dale Evans.

Photo credit: JPI

She is a former Radio City Rockette.

Photo credit: JPI

Rogers worked with Katharine Hepburn in the 1969 musical, Coco, inspired by the life of Coco Chanel.

Photo credit: JPI

She won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 1979.

Photo credit: JPI

Filed Under: ,
Comments