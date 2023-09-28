Susan Walters was born on September 28 in Atlanta, GE. Photo credit: CBS

The actress moved to New York when she was 18 and within a year was cast on LOVING as Lorna. Photo credit: JPI

Walters is married to Linden Ashby (ex-Cameron, Y&R et al) and they have two daughters, Grace and Savannah. Photo credit: Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images

The actress starred on POINT PLEASANT with soap alums Richard Burgi (ex-Ashland, Y&R), Marcus Coloma (ex-Nikolas, GH), Aubrey Dollar (ex-Marina, GUIDING LIGHT), Sam Page (ex-Trey, ALL MY CHILDREN), Grant Show (ex-Blake, DYNASTY) and Brent Weber (ex-Sean, ALL MY CHILDREN). Photo credit: CBS