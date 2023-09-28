1 of 5
Susan Walters was born on September 28 in Atlanta, GE.
Photo credit: CBS
2 of 5
The actress moved to New York when she was 18 and within a year was cast on LOVING as Lorna.
Photo credit: JPI
3 of 5
Walters is married to Linden Ashby (ex-Cameron, Y&R et al) and they have two daughters, Grace and Savannah.
Photo credit: Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images
4 of 5
The actress starred on POINT PLEASANT with soap alums Richard Burgi (ex-Ashland, Y&R), Marcus Coloma (ex-Nikolas, GH), Aubrey Dollar (ex-Marina, GUIDING LIGHT), Sam Page (ex-Trey, ALL MY CHILDREN), Grant Show (ex-Blake, DYNASTY) and Brent Weber (ex-Sean, ALL MY CHILDREN).
Photo credit: CBS
5 of 5
Walters recurred on THE VAMPIRE DIARIES alongside Paul Wesley (ex-Max, GUIDING LIGHT), playing Carol Lockwood in the first four seasons.
Photo credit: JPI
Susan Walters was born on September 28 in Atlanta, GE.
The actress moved to New York when she was 18 and within a year was cast on LOVING as Lorna.
Walters is married to Linden Ashby (ex-Cameron, Y&R et al) and they have two daughters, Grace and Savannah.
Photo credit: Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images
The actress starred on POINT PLEASANT with soap alums Richard Burgi (ex-Ashland, Y&R), Marcus Coloma (ex-Nikolas, GH), Aubrey Dollar (ex-Marina, GUIDING LIGHT), Sam Page (ex-Trey, ALL MY CHILDREN), Grant Show (ex-Blake, DYNASTY) and Brent Weber (ex-Sean, ALL MY CHILDREN).
Walters recurred on THE VAMPIRE DIARIES alongside Paul Wesley (ex-Max, GUIDING LIGHT), playing Carol Lockwood in the first four seasons.