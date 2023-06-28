Credit: Howard Wise/PeacockView gallery 5
Steve Burton was born on June 28 in Indianapolis, IN.
Burton’s first regular TV role was as Chris Fuller on the sitcom OUT OF THIS WORLD in 1987. He made his daytime debut on DAYS OF OUR LIVES as Harris in 1988.
The actor has three children: Makena, 18, Jack, 16, and Brooklyn, 7.
Burton has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. In 1998, he took home the award for playing Jason on GH; he won again in 2017 for his role as Dylan on Y&R.
The actor hosts a podcast called That’s Awesome, with his former GH co-star Bradford Anderson (Spinelli).
