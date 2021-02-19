Birthday Spotlight: Stephen Nichols

Stephen Nichols was born on February 19 in Cincinnati, OH.
Nichols lived as a monk at the Self-Realization Fellowship Temple in Hollywood for three years.
In addition to playing Steve Johnson on DAYS, Nichols has appeared on GH (Stefan Cassadine), Y&R (Tucker McCall) and SANTA BARBARA (Skyler Gates).
Photo credit: Rich Fury/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Nichols has three children, Vanessa, Aaron and Dyllan.
The actor starred in the film Choices with Demi Moore (ex-Jackie, GH) in 1981.
Photo credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock