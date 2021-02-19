Nichols

Happy Birthday!

Birthday Spotlight: Stephen Nichols

Stephen Nichols was born on February 19 in Cincinnati, OH.

Nichols lived as a monk at the Self-Realization Fellowship Temple in Hollywood for three years.

In addition to playing Steve Johnson on DAYS, Nichols has appeared on GH (Stefan Cassadine), Y&R (Tucker McCall) and SANTA BARBARA (Skyler Gates).

Nichols has three children, Vanessa, Aaron and Dyllan.

The actor starred in the film Choices with Demi Moore (ex-Jackie, GH) in 1981.

