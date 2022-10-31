Scott Clifton was born on October 31 in Los Angeles, CA. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

In 2001, Clifton played Caleb on MTV’s UNDRESSED. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Before B&B, he starred as Dillon Quartermaine on GENERAL HOSPITAL (2003-07) and Schulyer Joplin on ONE LIFE TO LIVE (2009-10). Photo credit: ABC

Clifton married wife Nicole in 2012 and they have one son, Ford, 6. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc