Happy Birthday

Birthday Spotlight: Scott Clifton

Credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Birthday Spotlight: Scott Clifton
Scott Clifton was born on October 31 in Los Angeles, CA.

Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

In 2001, Clifton played Caleb on MTV’s UNDRESSED.

Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Before B&B, he starred as Dillon Quartermaine on GENERAL HOSPITAL (2003-07) and Schulyer Joplin on ONE LIFE TO LIVE (2009-10).

Photo credit: ABC

Clifton married wife Nicole in 2012 and they have one son, Ford, 6.

Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

He holds the distinction of winning an Emmy in every acting category — Younger Lead Actor, Supporting Actor and Lead Actor.

Photo credit: JPI

