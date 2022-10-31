Credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television IncView gallery 5
Scott Clifton was born on October 31 in Los Angeles, CA.
In 2001, Clifton played Caleb on MTV’s UNDRESSED.
Before B&B, he starred as Dillon Quartermaine on GENERAL HOSPITAL (2003-07) and Schulyer Joplin on ONE LIFE TO LIVE (2009-10).
Clifton married wife Nicole in 2012 and they have one son, Ford, 6.
He holds the distinction of winning an Emmy in every acting category — Younger Lead Actor, Supporting Actor and Lead Actor.
