Robert Scott Wilson was born on November 9 in Grafton, MA.
Wilson made game show history when he became the first male model on THE PRICE IS RIGHT in October 2012.
The actor made his daytime debut in March 2013 on B&B playing Forrester Shipping Employee #2 before going on to play Pete Cortlandt on the reboot of ALL MY CHILDREN.
Ben Weston is not the only Ben the actor has played. He starred alongside singer Frankie Avalon in the film Papa as Ben Friedman.
Photo credit: August Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock
Wilson has a pretty extensive vintage T-shirt collection. “I buy and sell vintage,” he told Digest. “It’s mostly music shirts, but I have some film and TV, too. I’ve got some very rare, obnoxiously priced shirts. There’s a big market for this stuff.”