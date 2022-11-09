Robert Scott Wilson was born on November 9 in Grafton, MA. Photo credit: Peacock

Wilson made game show history when he became the first male model on THE PRICE IS RIGHT in October 2012. Photo credit: CBS

The actor made his daytime debut in March 2013 on B&B playing Forrester Shipping Employee #2 before going on to play Pete Cortlandt on the reboot of ALL MY CHILDREN. Photo credit: NBC

Ben Weston is not the only Ben the actor has played. He starred alongside singer Frankie Avalon in the film Papa as Ben Friedman. Photo credit: August Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock