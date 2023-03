Robert Gossett was born on March 3 in the Bronx, NY. Photo credit: ABC

The actor attended High School of Performing Arts as a music major and it was there that he discovered acting.

Gossett has starred in the films Arlington Road, The Net and White Man’s Burden. Photo credit: ABC

The actor was a series regular on THE CLOSER, which starred Kyra Sedgwick (ex-Julia , ANOTHER WORLD), then starred in the spinoff, MAJOR CRIMES. Photo credit: TNT